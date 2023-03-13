The University of Montana’s push for academic restructuring will be rolled out in phases, rather than a comprehensive re-imagining of the campus’ seven colleges into five larger schools that was discussed last year.

According to the university’s plans submitted to the Montana Board of Regents, Provost Pardis Mahdavi is recommending the emergence of a School of Emerging and Applied Technologies and revising the scope and structure of the Franke College of Forestry and Conservation as the first phases of academic renewal.

“All we did with the renewal was just slow it down a touch just to make sure that we have time for all the deliberations and conversations that need to be had,” Mahdavi said.

The proposal for the new School of Emerging and Applied Technologies that will house the recently proposed cybersecurity degree, as well as emerging expertise in data science, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence. However, the interdisciplinary school will start as the Emerging and Applied Technologies initiative to further develop the school as a whole.

“This is essentially an incubator model that provides a nimble environment to launch, scale up, sustain, combine and/or spin off programs or connected clusters of programs as they evolve,” Mahdavi wrote in the request to plan before the Regents this week.

The interdisciplinary school will bring faculty together from existing colleges that are in-demand by students, industry, society and research funding entities to focus on studying how emerging technologies affect, interact with and can be used to support learning effectively.

Funding for the new initiative will come from reallocations within the Academic Affairs budget and from funds set aside for strategic investment. In the future, “increased enrollment revenue” from the program and external funding will provide support, according to the request to plan.

The university is proposing moving the geosciences department into the Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. Geosciences are currently in the College of Humanities and Sciences.

The decision to move geosciences came from a recommendation by Dr. Pam Matson of Stanford University, who was commissioned by President Seth Bodnar to provide an outside review of the college and the broader strengths in environment and sustainability at UM. In her report, Matson recommended expanding the Franke College of Forestry and Conservation.

“The incorporation of geosciences into FCFC will strengthen the College’s offerings, reduce confusion for students (as well as for faculty and staff) about what programs are offered where, and create clearer curricular pathways for students interested in the study of environment and sustainability,” Mahdavi wrote in the request to plan before the Regents.

The university doesn’t anticipate any significant resources will be required to move geosciences into the Franke College of Forestry and Conservation.

Mahdavi launched an inquest into academic renewal in late August, shortly after she took the reins of the Provost’s office. Since then, the Provost’s Office hosted multiple sessions with faculty, staff and students as well as public town hall events and surveys to solicit feedback.

In her submissions to the regents, Mahdavi described UM's academic organization as “inconsistent, it does not always encourage interdisciplinary approaches to thinking about society’s thorniest issues, and disciplinary boundaries have made the development of new, cutting-edge programs more difficult.”

“To face these challenges head on, our students need to be prepared to solve unscripted problems,” Mahdavi continued. “Disciplinary silos that higher education has upheld for the past century do not allow universities to optimize their mission of upholding democracy, promoting social transformation and preparing students for the work of the future.”

Mahdavi will be leaving the provost’s office at the end of this semester to spearhead a new higher education initiative that aims to expand educational opportunities for UM and other universities. Adrea Lawrence, the dean of the Phylis J. Washington College of Education, will move into the role as interim provost.

“But I will still be here to help shepherd this through with Adrea,” Mahdavi said about unrolling the future phases of academic renewal.

In addition to these first two phases of academic renewal, the university is also requesting to create a joint Masters of Public Administration and Masters of Public Health degree and a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree.