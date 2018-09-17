A Buddhism and yoga professor is facing a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly punching a bouncer at a Jason Isbell concert on Sept. 8.
As first reported by the Montana Kaimin, Bradley Steven Clough, associate professor and director of the University of Montana's Global Humanities and Religions Department, also is charged with a felony probation violation for the incident at KettleHouse Amphitheater.
Charging documents state the bouncer was trying to remove Clough from the venue's private booths when Clough punched the bouncer in the stomach.
The alleged assault comes less four months after Clough, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of felony criminal endangerment, which prosecutors swapped for the two original charges: felony DUI, which would have been his fifth driving under the influence charge, and reckless driving.
In July, Judge John Larson noted in his sentencing order that he was concerned about Clough's addiction and issued him a grave warning.
"I think the prospects of rehabilitating you are not good until you successfully address your chemical dependency issues and complete this (sentence)," the judge wrote. "Your criminal history is becoming extensive. … If you are unwilling to accept any help or change your lifestyle, you will be spending a good portion of your life in prison."
In that case, a man called 911 to report a driver was running traffic lights, swerving between lanes and at one point turned around on someone's lawn, according to charging documents. When stopped by police, Clough reportedly told an officer he "might have taken more than the usual amount" of Clonazepam. A breathalyzer test did not register any alcohol, the affidavit states.
Clough has been convicted of driving under the influence in 1997, 2001, 2008 and 2015. He was also cited in Municipal Court in 2014 with interfering with traffic.
Larson sentenced Clough to a 10-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections — a probationary term that requires him to report to his probation officer once a month and prohibits him from using any alcohol or illegal drugs.
Charging documents filed Sept. 10 allege Clough became agitated when the bouncer tried removing him from one of the private booths, where he wasn't supposed to be. When the bouncer tried to grab Clough and escort him out, Clough reportedly punched the bouncer in the stomach and fled. The same bouncer apprehended Clough, who injured the bouncer's shoulder in the process, according to the affidavit.
A message left for Clough's attorney, Brian West, was not returned.
Logjam Presents, the production company that owns the KettleHouse Amphitheater and hosts artists, said Monday there may be surveillance footage of the scuffle, but said it could not release the video as the case is ongoing.
Clough has been a professor at the university since 2008, after he had accumulated two DUI convictions. He has also held teaching positions at the American University in Cairo from 2003-2008 and at Bard College in New York from 1994-2003.
In UM's "Strategy for Distinction," a reorganization recommendation released in May, the Global Humanities and Religions department is slated to be discontinued. The plan also estimates three full-time faculty from that department will be reduced.
A UM spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on the incident.