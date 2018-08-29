A University of Montana union leader said a proposal for faculty cuts appears to some campus educators to be steeper this semester than a draft presented last spring — although the UM president and provost said Wednesday recommendations for cuts have not changed.
Faculty union president Paul Haber said at a cabinet meeting Wednesday he understands the process is fluid, but some departments may be facing "serious reductions, potentially larger than were originally broadcast."
However, after the meeting, Provost Jon Harbor said no preliminary reductions have been presented to deans or chairs since spring. He said deans and chairs received data, but it is still being checked for accuracy and is just one factor in final staffing decisions.
"If someone were to take some of the data in isolation to imagine some scenarios, ignoring the rest of the process, they would arrive at conclusions that are inaccurate and produce unnecessary anguish," Harbor said in an email. "We are working through input from many sources so we can assure we are allocating our resources in the best interests of the institution's students, faculty and staff."
UM has been in the midst of setting academic and financial priorities in an effort to address a budget decline from an enrollment slide. In May, UM President Seth Bodnar released a draft restructure that included preliminary recommendations for 50 faculty cuts, with the decrease to include retirements and other reductions by attrition over the course of three years.
At the cabinet meeting Wednesday, Haber said department chairs have raised concerns about facing larger cuts than the 50 originally broadcast, potentially as many as 80 faculty losses, a number the provost and president both disputed.
"There's some concern out there. The numbers are pretty big in terms of what has been presented in terms of reductions," Haber said.
Haber also noted chairs have questions about their role in the process. As peer faculty members, he said they worry about providing feedback and affecting the lives of their colleagues.
The cabinet did not discuss the role of deans at the meeting.
Although Haber said he's assisting chairs who feel they're in a bind as faculty members, he also noted some departments may be pleased with developments. The restructure recommends reductions but also aims to support programs primed for growth.
"While some units are probably enthusiastic about the reallocation, others are concerned about being reallocated from," Haber said. "So the levels of enthusiasm around campus are, as you can imagine, understandably different."
In response to Haber, both President Bodnar and Provost Harbor said UM's budget goals have not changed, and the president said the magnitude of the budget challenge remains the same. Last semester, Bodnar said UM needed to close a $10 million gap between revenue and expenses over several years; he anticipated the reductions in the restructure would account for roughly $5 million of the total.
Wednesday, Provost Harbor said recommendations for faculty reductions have not moved from the 50 announced in May, and the administration has not made final determinations on the budget for instruction.
"We haven't determined the changes in faculty. We still have the same financial target," Harbor said.
The provost also said the chairs are only being asked to provide recommendations; they are not being asked to make decisions. Additionally, he said the administration wants chairs to have as much opportunity to give input as possible within their union contract in order to put power in their hands, but not to the point of discomfort.
"It's a balancing act," Harbor said.
At the meeting, Faculty Senate Chair Matt Semanoff said the process will involve fluctuation, and he anticipates readjustments in the future. In the meantime, some confusion exists.
"I think there are a number of units that are seeing numbers that are drastically different than what they saw in the spring," Semanoff said.
The meeting agenda noted the cabinet would hear preliminary registration numbers. However, enrollment and communications vice president Cathy Cole said the numbers continue to change "by the minute," and she did not feel comfortable sharing the data.
***
Following the cabinet discussion, Harbor sent an email to campus colleagues titled "Update on the Process for Refining Faculty Staffing Recommendations," and he asked his office to provide the correspondence to the Missoulian. In the update, the provost reviewed the process for making recommendations to date, and the timeline ahead.
He said the administration received feedback on the plan over the summer on both content and methodology.
"This feedback, especially as communicated through the Executive Committee of the Faculty Senate, has resulted in revisions to both the recommendations for reorganization and the methodology for arriving at the faculty staffing levels that will best serve students across our programs," Harbor said in the update.
He said preliminary recommendations are being updated based on feedback and strategic needs, and "updated reorganization plans and staffing recommendations will be determined this fall." Faculty Senate will review recommendations that affect curriculum by early December.
"If, after considering officially noticed attrition, retrenchment appears to be necessary for particular units to achieve the requisite staffing, a review committee will be formed and retrenchment plans for those units will be developed and submitted to the review committee, in accordance with terms of the CBA (collective bargaining agreement)," said the update for mid-October. Retrenchment is the termination of tenured faculty for financial or programmatic reasons.
Harbor also said updated information about the process will be available at the University Planning Committee website at umt.edu/planningassessmentcontinuum/Planning/default.php.