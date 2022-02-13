University of Montana campus construction: Part of Craig Hall demolished for new dining hall, other updates

Supply chain disruptions and material price hikes have not stopped the University of Montana’s plans for nearly $100 million in student-centered infrastructure upgrades.

Several projects have already been completed, others have recently broken ground, while some still remain on the horizon.

“Over the next couple of years there’s going to be significant infrastructure growth and improvement on campus that we believe is really going to usher in an exciting new era of growth here at the University of Montana,” said UM spokesman Dave Kuntz.

The construction on campus is part of the university’s ongoing efforts to recruit and retain students by upgrading facilities that they most frequently use. When complete, the projects will create two entrances to campus — one on the Ryman Walk between the Lommasson Center and Knowles Residence Hall, and another with an extension of Memorial Row.

Prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester, crews completed renovations to Pantzer Residence Hall, Urey Lecture Hall and Eck Hall.

Many of the construction projects are not funded through student tuition or state tax dollars. They were funded privately or through the university’s 2019 debt refinance and bond issuance.

Here’s a look at what’s under construction and on the horizon on campus:

Dining hall

Construction on the new dining hall is in its first phase with the demolition of the north wing of Craig Residence Hall, which began over winter break. After that wing of Craig Hall is removed, a large portion of the Lommasson Center will be demolished.

The current Food Zoo will be fully functional throughout construction.

Construction on the new dining hall building is expected to begin in late spring, and students should be able to eat meals in the new facility in early 2024.

“We feel here at the university, it’s time to have a dining facility that one, really meets the quality of the food and two, can kind of act as a third home for students,” Kuntz said. “It’s not where they live and sleep, it’s not the classrooms where they learn, it can be a gathering area throughout the day.”

The dining hall project is paid for entirely by the university through funds generated in the 2019 debt refinance and bond issuance.

Many student services are located in the Lommasson Center and will be moved to offices in Aber Hall, which was formerly a residence hall and recently underwent a remodel.

Aber Hall

The first six floors of Aber Hall have been remodeled to house many student services, which will be moving out of the Lommasson Center in the coming weeks.

About 100 employees are expected to make the transition from their offices in the Lommasson Center to Aber Hall.

Aber Hall stopped being a student residence hall in 2020 and for a while served as a quarantine and isolation space for students who were COVID-positive or had been exposed to the virus.

Project costs to remodel Aber Hall doubled due to price increases for materials both locally and nationally over the summer. The price hikes for the project were approved unanimously by the Montana Board of Regents at a meeting in July.

The board initially approved the project in November 2020 for $1.3 million, which later increased to $1.6 million by May 2021. Now, the project is expected to cost $3.2 million due to cost of materials, supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Aber is expected to be a student-services specific building moving forward in the future. No plans have been developed for the top five floors that were gutted during the renovation.

“Because of its proximity to the UC, what we’re trying to do is get all the student services in one pocket of campus,” Kuntz said.

Combined heat and power plant

The university broke ground in November on a new combined heat and power facility that is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20%.

Since the groundbreaking, crews have established the steel frame for the facility and the turbines are anticipated to arrive this spring. The project is expected to be complete before the end of 2022.

“What makes this project super unique compared to others is this is a project that’s going to produce revenue because it will be able to increase our efficiency in burning gas. Not only are we going to lower the carbon footprint on campus, but also be able to save a large pocket of money,” Kuntz said.

The project could save the university nearly $2 million a year. It is being paid for through the debt refinance and bond issuance. No student tuition or state tax dollars are being used on the project.

Knowles Residence Hall

Renovations to Knowles Residence Hall will begin as soon as spring semester concludes.

The project will reconfigure the first floor to accommodate a new lounge and study area, a community kitchen, classroom, offices and an apartment for the area coordinator. Restrooms throughout the building will also be remodeled to be accessible to all students.

While the residence rooms will largely remain the same, they will receive new finishes, fixtures and furniture.

The balcony spaces off of each floor of Knowles will be enclosed to increase the square footage inside the building. The building’s plumbing, electrical and information technology systems will also be updated.

Students will not be able to live in the residence hall during the 2022-2023 academic year due to the renovation, but it is expected to begin housing students in fall 2023.

The renovations are being paid for by the debt refinance and bond issuance. No student tuition or state tax dollars are being used on the project.

Music building

Up until this past summer, the music building had not undergone any major renovations since its construction in 1953.

The first round of renovations to the building began in May 2021 and are now complete, resulting in two ensemble rooms.

So far, the project has been funded privately through $3 million in donations from three UM alumni and other longtime supporters of the program.

Other upgrades are still in the works, however more funding is needed.

The future renovations aim to update classrooms with integrated audio-video systems. Lighting equipment will be installed for live or recorded performances. Classroom furnishings and fixtures will be updated.

Sound isolation is also expected to be installed in between each floor of the building and 20 student practice rooms will be soundproofed.

Forestry

Architects have been hired to design the new College of Forestry building that will be built near the current forestry building, which will continue to serve the program and will not be demolished.

The project is the furthest off from breaking ground on campus at this time. It likely won’t break ground until the construction for the new dining hall is complete.

The university is paying for the project through a $25 million appropriation from the state Legislature and UM is seeking donations to raise the remaining $20 million to support construction.

