University of Montana cancels study abroad

“We will share additional information as soon as it becomes available,” she said in the campus memo. “UM will work with every student to make sure their needs are met.”

Anderson said students with academic, financial or housing concerns should reach out to the Global Engagement Office for support. Students who believe they need an exception to the notice or have special circumstances that have not been considered also are encouraged to reach out to the Global Engagement Office.

Thursday, the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education directed all campuses to transition to online or remote teaching "in every instance possible" following spring break.