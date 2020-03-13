University of Montana cancels study abroad

The University of Montana is asking all students currently studying abroad to return to the United States "as soon as possible and no later than March 22," a move it said will affect an estimated 60 students.
In the announcement, UM said it is canceling all spring 2020 and academic year 2019-20 education abroad programs worldwide in response to the Department of State Level 3 Global Health Advisory. The advisory recommends U.S. citizens reconsider travel abroad due to the impact of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes, a fast-spreading respiratory illness deemed a pandemic this week by the World Health Organization.
Montana to date has no identified cases of coronavirus, according to the most recent information from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services; one part-time Montana resident tested positive, but the person is currently being treated in Maryland. Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency due to the spread, stating it was time to plan, not panic.
Donna Anderson, executive director of UM’s Global Engagement Office, said students will be asked to share their revised travel plans with her office, according to the campus announcement. She also said her office will work with its partner institutions on the continuation of academic credit. Some programs may be able to offer courses via distance learning or other remote delivery.
“We will share additional information as soon as it becomes available,” she said in the campus memo. “UM will work with every student to make sure their needs are met.”
Anderson said students with academic, financial or housing concerns should reach out to the Global Engagement Office for support. Students who believe they need an exception to the notice or have special circumstances that have not been considered also are encouraged to reach out to the Global Engagement Office.
Thursday, the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education directed all campuses to transition to online or remote teaching "in every instance possible" following spring break.
