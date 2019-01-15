After detection of asbestos last month in McGill Hall at the University of Montana, a cleanup is underway in Rooms 212A, B and C, according to UM.
UM communications director Paula Short said the campus identified eight people for "potential exposure" to date; none are students.
Short confirmed Tuesday UM had notified all those individuals, a mix of faculty and staff who currently or previously occupied that office suite. She said "pulmonary function tests are being offered to establish baseline function."
In an email Monday, Short said she anticipated the cleaning would take roughly another week. She said the air handler supplied only those three rooms and the contamination is contained in those offices.
Short said a UM facilities technician responded Dec. 12 to a maintenance call to work on the air handler above the ceiling in Room 212C of McGill Hall.
"When he moved a ceiling tile to gain access to the heating unit, which is above the ceiling, he saw the suspect material, which was present on the top of the ceiling tile," Short said.
She said the tech notified a UM specialist who is trained to identify materials with asbestos, and the specialist determined the material was consistent with "friable asbestos."
"The door to the suite was then locked and a sign was posted indicating the area was closed for access until further notice," Short said.
UM conducted testing the following day, she said; air tests came back negative for asbestos fibers, and surface sampling tested positive.
Short identified the specific substance as chrysotile, "the most commonly encountered form of asbestos."
"While all types of asbestos are considered hazardous, studies show that low exposure to chrysotile does not present a detectable risk to health (PubMed, February 2013)," Short wrote.
A national activist focused on asbestos disease prevention pushed back on the validity of the cited study. Linda Reinstein, president and CEO of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, said David Bernstein, lead author of the article UM cited, is a well-paid toxicologist hired by the asbestos industry.
“As a mesothelioma widow, I think it’s egregious for the university to have the audacity to even write that chrysotile is less hazardous and reference an article from a so-called expert who represents the asbestos industry in efforts to negate the known health risk of chrysotile asbestos and use,” Reinstein said.
In a 2016 story, Hazards Magazine described Bernstein as the asbestos industry's "favourite hired gun and the recipient of several million dollars from the industry." Hazards describes itself as looking behind company safety hype and "the only independent union-friendly magazine to win major international awards."
Reinstein, also co-founder of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, said schools and universities have a duty to manage deadly asbestos; warn faculty, staff and students about it; and prevent exposure.
“All types of asbestos, including chrysotile, are carcinogenic, and there is no safe level of exposure,” Reinstein said.
Short reiterated in an email that all types of asbestos are hazardous.
"The university’s response to contain the substance, restrict access to minimize exposure, testing on the material and for those potentially exposed demonstrates proactive steps to address the potential health risks," she said.
The period of possible exposure was difficult to determine because of the location of the material, Short said.
She said UM did not send a notification to workers or students in the building because the contamination was limited to a discrete set of three offices.
Short noted asbestos abatement took place on the third and fourth floors of the Clapp Building from 2005 to 2009, and funding is needed for three other floors. "Until funding is secured to complete remediation on these remaining floors, we have a manage-in-place protocol to prevent the likelihood of exposure to building occupants."