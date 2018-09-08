When federal officials reached a settlement with the University of Montana five years ago on how to deal with rape and sexual harassment, the requirements were deemed a "blueprint" for other campuses across the nation.
Since then, UM has worked hard to turn around its image as a university that tried to sweep rape reports under the rug to one that makes student safety a priority.
Last year, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center recognized Drew Colling, UM director of the Student Advocacy Resource Center, with one of its Visionary Voice Awards for developing "best practice" responses for victims of sexual assault.
Jenn Ewan, a certified level II Title IX investigator and member of the External Review Panel evaluating sexual assault cases at the city and UM police departments, said last week both organizations have made significant improvements in their investigations in three years and want to continue.
But the 2016 presidential election put new officials at the helm of federal agencies, and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos does not appear to view the UM "blueprint" in the same positive light.
Late last month, the New York Times reported on new rules that may be instituted by the U.S. Department of Education and affect how campuses handle sexual misconduct. As drafted, the policies would strengthen the rights of the accused and decrease liabilities for colleges, according to the Times.
UM legal counsel Lucy France did not comment explicitly on the proposed regulations, but in an email, she said UM's current rules are fair to all parties: "We believe that our policies and procedures provide a balanced process for all parties involved."
UM President Seth Bodnar said the campus closely watches all proposed regulatory changes, and at this time, there are no requirements for the flagship to change the way it handles Title IX matters. He also said UM will continue to employ best practices in prevention and response to foster a safe campus.
"The University of Montana places student success at the center of all we do," Bodnar said in an email. "Promoting a safe, supportive and inclusive environment is paramount to that effort."
Although national reports note some groups praise the proposed regulations for bolstering the rights of the accused, others fear the changes will wash away improvements campuses such as UM are making.
The settlement with UM and the U.S. departments of Justice and Education came about after federal officials said the campus had failed to properly investigate rape reports. Ewan said things have changed much since then.
"We (External Review Panel) have seen great strides from both (city and UM police) departments in how these cases are being handled from patrol up through the detectives, and don't want to see a backslide in how the cases are being treated moving forward with legislation that could have a chilling effect on victims coming forward," said Ewan, who is based in Missoula but works in and outside Montana.
A UM graduate who reported a rape roughly a decade ago said she felt UM took her more seriously than the police did and treated her as a victim instead of as a suspect. Some editorials discuss "making things fair" for the accused with the new regulations, she said, but she fears the rollback of the Obama guidance on Title IX means a step backward for victims.
"Well, I don't think things have ever been fair for rape victims," the former student said in a phone call; the Missoulian is not naming her to protect her identity.
***
Last year, DeVos rescinded Title IX guidance from the Obama administration and replaced it with her own interim instructions intended to "treat all students fairly." Formal regulations are not yet in place.
In a recent Chronicle of Higher Education story, campus Title IX consultant Jody Shipper said she believes the new rules may conflict with state laws and anticipates they will end up in court as soon as they take effect.
In the meantime, others already see problems with some of the proposed changes. Ewan said the definition of sexual harassment in itself is difficult to ascertain — "unwelcome conduct on the basis of sex" is the part of the description — "What does that even mean? Sexual preference? Gender?"
She views other provisions as troubling too. One would allow students to cross-examine each other, and Ewan said that adds bias to the equation.
"Schools, in order to protect themselves, should be unbiased toward both parties through the investigation," Ewan said.
The UM graduate who went through the reporting process at the flagship said she understands both the accused and accuser should get a fair shot, but that particular idea is unrealistic for the victim.
"I know when I was going through that, there was no way that I could represent myself in a way that would be true to the circumstances because I was just so emotionally wrought," she said.
"I wasn't sleeping. I was terrified of everything. It was not a good situation. And to ask me to stand in front of a group of people and question this guy who attacked me would have been way more traumatic."
***
Ewan also said DeVos makes it appear that false reports are the norm, but that's not the case. Although she believes the policies are fair to both parties as currently written, she also said many universities have not done a good job of communicating the process to the accused through an investigation.
"They don't do enough to promote that neutrality and also say, 'These are your rights,'" Ewan said.
She said doing so protects both the accused student and the campus: "If they're found guilty, then the university is a lot more protected than had they not gone through the process with the accused."
Ewan cited another provision in the possible new regulations as "a huge red flag." Currently, campuses deal with sexual misconduct reports from on and off campus, but with the new rules, campuses would have to handle only allegations from on campus.
In one situation she studied outside Montana, a serial rapist kept an apartment off campus, and he picked up students in bars and brought them to his home, she said. She said one victim ran out with camera equipment, which showed multiple victims who were incapacitated. The campus might not have been able to look into any of them under new rules.
But many students live off campus, and Ewan said universities under new regulations may not have the authority to investigate complaints from those residences, a "pretty awful" outcome.
UM's current policy does apply to off campus conduct and stresses the importance of off-campus reports. Legal counsel France provided the citation, which specifically states conduct that occurs off campus can be the subject of a complaint and can create a hostile environment on campus.
"Allegations of off-campus sexual misconduct are of particular concern and should be brought to the university's attention," reads the policy.
Currently, all UM staff are required to report instances of "sex-based discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual misconduct" within 24 hours to the EO, or Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Director/Title IX Coordinator. Under the new regulations, only complaints filed with "officials" or through formal channels would require investigation, according to The Chronicle. In order words, a resident adviser would not be required to report sexual misconduct.
"At this time, we do not have any plans to change our mandatory reporting policy," France said in an email. "Again, we want to encourage reporting in order to effectively respond to individuals who need assistance and effectively address behavior of concern."
France said UM offers both parties the right to appeal and the university has no immediate plans to change its appeals process either, which could become optional in the future. "We feel this is important to a fair and equitable process that takes the interests of both affected students into account."
UM also plans to continue to use the "preponderance of the evidence" standard to evaluate allegations rather than the "clear and convincing" standard if permanently given the option, France said. The different standards appear to be relevant in the expulsion and reinstatement of a former UM Grizzlies quarterback outlined in author Jon Krakauer's book about rape in a college town based in Missoula.
Krakauer was mostly without phone or internet last week and unavailable for an interview, but the investigative journalist shared a brief comment via email on the proposed regulations.
"If the changes DeVos has proposed are enacted, they will almost certainly reverse all the progress that’s been made at UM and other schools," Krakauer said. "She is a menace, in so many ways."
***
In the past, the UM graduate said many people told her it was her fault that she was attacked, but she has had time to process the ordeal. And she doesn't buy the argument she was to blame.
"That's ridiculous. And so to have these proposals feels like a step backwards," she said.
In recent years, she said people are starting to change their views of rape and blame, but regulations that place undue burdens back on victims will undo that progress. In the past, people associated rape perpetrators with strangers, but most rapists are known to their victims.
"There's been a huge shift in how people view rape culture in the whole #metoo movement," she said. "And I feel like the more that we can make victims uncomfortable, the less likely it is we're going to be able to change rape culture."
She sees the possible new regulations as imposing barriers on victims and a step in the wrong direction. "Backwards isn't an option."
UM can't afford to go backward either. It's still working to reverse a persistent enrollment drop with heavy budget consequences, and it is seeing signs of progress.
President Bodnar said UM has an equitable process for responding when it receives reports of sexual misconduct, and he's proud of the work the university has done around prevention and education and "empowering those who seek support."
"UM has been cited by many as a model for college campuses, especially with regard to our comprehensive and robust prevention and education programming," Bodnar said in his email.
He noted the award presented to Colling and said the Student Advocacy Resource Center conducted more than 3,000 hours of training last year alone. He said he's grateful for the efforts of the director and others in the campus community.
"This vitally important work will continue, and this is an area where we will always strive to innovate," Bodnar said. "It is central to our commitment to student success and to our values as a university."