The University of Montana closed McGill Hall Thursday morning "until further notice" after test results for asbestos showed levels "above cleanup standards" set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to the campus.
"It's not an indicator of health risk, but we knew we were at levels at various places in the building where we would need to do wide-scale cleanup, and the best course of action would be to close the building," UM spokeswoman Paula Short said Thursday.
Asbestos fibers were found "in settled dust," Short said. The test results, which showed a wide variation of asbestos levels, were posted online at https://news.umt.edu/2019/01/mcgill.php.
Short said samples taken from above a light fixture, a place not regularly cleaned, showed high levels, but other places more frequently wiped were below acceptable levels. "We're treating it like all of it will need to be cleaned,'' she said.
UM anticipated the building would be closed at least two weeks, although Short said preparations for a longer closure are in the works, if needed. That could, she said, be easier than moving classes twice in a semester.
The abrupt closure Thursday displaced students, classes and labs, along with roughly 70 employees, including faculty and staff.
David Mills-Low, a graduate student who works in McGill, first learned about the closure in an email that Media Arts Professor Michael Murphy sent out shortly after 10 a.m.
“You all may not have time to do this but if you have anything in the lab or in McGill that you need, they are getting us out NOW! Like in 30 minutes,” Murphy wrote.
The announcement didn’t come soon enough for Mills-Low to get any of his papers, research or equipment out of the building. He said all his books, articles and other work were out of reach on his desk.
"It’s kind of sitting in limbo at the moment,” Mills-Low said.
He said an online class he grades shouldn't be affected by the closure. However, the projectors he had been planning to use in an upcoming play were off-limits to him, as was all of the equipment for an upcoming filmmaking workshop he was supposed to teach.
"So I have to completely retool that workshop on the fly,” he said.
Mills-Low, who is a teaching assistant for two classes and is pursuing an MFA in media arts and an MA in theater, estimates he spends 40 to 50 hours a week in McGill.
Another graduate student, Charlotte Nickel, had been locked away from a camera she was using to make a stop-motion animation video, and was willing to brave a few minutes inside to get it back.
“We’ve been coming in for years, it’s not like it’s going to make a difference with a couple days” of additional exposure, she said, adding that she didn’t have any health concerns. “Just give us masks and let us go in to get our stuff.”
Brent Ruby, professor in Health and Human Performance, said he is "intensely frustrated" with the piecemeal approach the university has taken with McGill Hall since he arrived in 1994. He said small projects lead to asbestos disturbances and subsequent quarantine and abatement.
"When they have little pockets of money, they figure out ways to put a Band-aid on McGill Hall. And it's been a problem ever since I've been here," he said.
He recalls many problems during one construction project and "spending and spending and spending contingency funds because of shoddy prior construction." But he said a broad solution has not been in the offing, and he hopes the current problem forces one.
"I think they're going to be forced to do it now, but I don't know the extent of it," Ruby said.
Ruby talked with the Missoulian from Hawaii, where he was continuing a research project. He said he anticipated a return to campus on Feb. 10 and he hoped he would not be locked out of the building and lab, which is separate from the main building, because he has funded projects with at least one upcoming deadline.
He wasn't worried about his own health until he talked with his wife Thursday morning.
"It does scare me a little bit after having bled maroon and silver for so many years," Ruby said. "I feel like I've done my part to take care of the university. I sure hope the university has my interests in mind as well (as) my health."
Mark Shogren, director of the School of Media Arts, said staff have expressed concerns to him about their health, while students are mainly asking about the next steps for their classes. The program has a graduate student population of 20 or 25.
Shogren said a donor helped Media Arts refurbish "a good portion of the building" about 20 years ago, and that part of the building has its own air system with separate controls, although he isn't certain how it might be affected.
He said other generous colleagues on campus are willing to help with spaces for classrooms. The equipment for media arts might pose a challenge depending on the requirements for cleaning, he said. Some of the software transfers to other hardware, but the animation software, for instance, requires the "robust computing system."
Shogren, though, said health is the priority at this point.
Exposure to asbestos fibers can cause asbestosis, lung cancer, mesothelioma and other lung diseases.
"Of course, we definitely are more interested in the health of our students and faculty and staff than whether or not we can continue in this moment running a specific class," Shogren said.
In the morning, bright-orange signs posted on the doors said "Authorized personnel only. Wear respiratory protection and protective clothing in this area."
Occupants were told to leave all office materials and personal belongings until they could be cleaned. "This will minimize risk of contaminating other areas. All offices and the building will remain locked and your items secured," it said.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, UM briefly reopened the hall so that students and employees could recover necessary items. A police officer stood in the vestibule checking each person’s University ID and administrators would not allow a reporter to enter.
Coming in to check his office, Luke Alford, program coordinator for the Department of Health and Human Performance, voiced approval for the university’s handling of the incident and said he had heard others express support as well.
He said he wasn’t sure how the department would handle its lost lab space, but he and the department chair had relocated to President Seth Bodnar’s office.
“I’ve been supremely surprised about how seamless it’s been,” Alford said.
Asbestos is common in many old buildings in Montana, and it typically isn't harmful unless it's disturbed. McGill Hall was constructed in 1953, and it has pipes wrapped in asbestos; the building was remodeled in 2004 and gained an addition in 2009.
It isn't the only building on campus with asbestos. Abatement took place on the third and fourth floors of the Clapp Building from 2005 to 2009, and UM maintains a "manage-in-place protocol" for the other three floors to prevent exposure.
In part to address health concerns, UM scheduled an informational meeting at noon Friday, Feb. 1, in the UC Theater. Short said the campus is consulting various experts about health risks at the EPA, Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the Missoula City-County Health Department and elsewhere.
"We're casting a wide net to make sure we're talking to the experts and understanding the best practices for a situation like this," Short said.
The evacuation of McGill Hall on Thursday follows other recent news of disturbed asbestos in the building and problematic test results.
On Dec. 12, a technician found crumbly asbestos in an air system that serves rooms 212 A, B, and C, and UM closed those offices and has since cleaned them. The campus subsequently ordered multiple tests of the preschool, which is served by a different air system.
Air tests showed the asbestos fibers — chrysotile and amosite — "did not pose a measurable risk," but surface test results Monday night subsequently showed unacceptable levels. Tuesday morning, UM relocated 47 children to the College of Education.
The latency period for developing asbestos-related illnesses can be as little as 10 years or as long as 40 years. Parents and others have expressed concern about the duration of asbestos exposure, and Short said UM is working with the contractor to make a determination.
Earlier, the director of Facilities Services said work orders indicate damage to the asbestos found in the air system serving the 212 offices took place between Nov. 13 and Dec. 12.
Cory Walsh of the Missoulian contributed information for this story.