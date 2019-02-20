The University of Montana's College of Visual and Performing Arts will get a new name when the School of Journalism moves under its umbrella in a proposed merger this summer.
Under a proposal first reported Wednesday by the Montana Kaimin, the School of Journalism’s leadership would change from a dean position to a director. It will be one of the schools in a new College of the Arts and Media, which will replace the current College of Visual and Performing Arts. The Schools of Art and Media Arts will also combine into a School of Visual and Media Arts, also part of this new college. The move still needs to be approved by the University System Board of Regents.
The merger idea began about a year ago, amid the university’s ongoing effort to trim costs and improve efficiency, explained Denise Dowling, interim dean of the School of Journalism.
“It became quite clear to us as a faculty that the School of Journalism was going to face a move, frankly because of financial reasons,” she said.
The University of Montana is working to close a $10 million budget shortfall through cuts and internal reorganizations. Dowling said that over the past year, journalism school faculty and university leadership discussed various options for mergers and consolidations, and ultimately settled on combining with the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
“We believe that their unit standards are more in line with our standards, meaning that the scholarship that the faculty creates in all units is more creative scholarship than peer-reviewed research in journals,” she explained
The move would also enable them to retain the School of Journalism title — an important point for students, faculty and alumni, Dowling said. In her view, the College of Visual and Performing Arts is also a good fit because “our students and our teaching is more alike, in that our students have to do their work in public … as are the theater performances and the dancers and the artists.”
John DeBoer, interim dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, agrees that it’s a good match. “They have very similar missions to what we do and their creative and professional output is very similar. It seemed like all having them under one administrative umbrella made sense.”
This proposal’s main organizational change is in the journalism school’s leadership. It’s currently led by a dean, but that position will be eliminated and replaced by a director when it’s re-housed.
According to UM spokesperson Paula Short, the journalism school’s most recent full-time dean, Larry Abramson, had an annual salary of $148,569. She said director salaries vary greatly depending on the exact position.
Dowling expects that the journalism school’s approximately 250 students won’t see any negative impact from the shift — and she already sees promise in the new institution.
By working together more closely, she predicts, faculty will be able to offer courses and certification in drone photography, podcasting, documentary filmmaking and other areas.
“We’ve already got some really exciting curricular possibilities that are bubbling up because of this,” she said.