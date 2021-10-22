University of Montana computer science professor resigns amid Title IX investigation

The Associated Students of the University of Montana unanimously approved a resolution last week demanding Smith's resignation or termination.

"This is great news for everyone at the university and all the students who didn't want to have to take any more classes from him," said Betta Lyon Delsordo, a student involved with organizing the "Fire Rob Smith" effort. "It really shows progress that we, as a student body, came together and were able to say that we did not want him here and he listened."

To Smith's claim that the investigation wasn't being handled objectively, Lyon Delsordo said she trusts the system and Title IX office to follow "all legal processes to do what's right."

"There are stories that have come forward that go beyond his blog posts and I think there still needs to be accountability," Lyon Delsordo said.

Students involved with "Fire Rob Smith" are not done with their work to make their campus a better place, she said.

"We are continuing to look at what we can do across the university to make sure that this doesn't happen again and that there are more steps in place to make campus more inclusive and that everyone can feel comfortable going to school here."

