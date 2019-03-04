The library at Missoula College has emerged as the University of Montana's top option for a new preschool facility, although some students don't want the library and their studies disrupted.
UM has not made a decision, according to the Associated Students of the University of Montana.
Earlier this semester, UM moved one preschool out of McGill Hall after it found high levels of surface asbestos, and it later relocated the Craighead Child Care Facility to clean for asbestos as well. ASUM runs the preschools.
Asbestos is a carcinogen when airborne. UM has said air samples found no detectable asbestos in either facility.
All told, UM moved some 70 children to the College of Education, but campus spokeswoman Paula Short said that space will be available only until early May.
ASUM is gathering feedback this week on using Missoula College as the preschool site. It holds a forum 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Missoula College in Room 122, and it hosts a table 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the main entrance of the college.
Some Missoula College students already are voicing opposition to the idea. In an email, Kristina Johnson said she's a full-time student who uses the library every day.
"This is extremely upsetting for the hundreds of us who use it and will no longer have a place to study or a place with this many resources," Johnson said. " … We pay for college and to have our library."
Lari Watson, a pre-nursing student, said the library provides computers, tables, quiet study areas, and reference materials, and it is nearly always busy. In an email, she said she hopes UM reconsiders the option given its pledge to put students first.
"With finals coming up in six to eight short weeks, having a functional and efficient set up in the library is crucial," Watson said.
"I really hope that you take into consideration how important this library is to so many of us and practice what this university preaches. What is best for the students who commute two hours or even for the students who do not have access to a quiet place and or a computer?"
In an email, ASUM President Alex Butler said ASUM is gathering feedback to make a recommendation to the administration. Other options considered were the Todd Building, Toole Village, and modular buildings.
"The top choice is Missoula College. With that said, no final decision has been made," Butler said in an email.
Short said Missoula College still will have a library if UM decides to use its current library for a child care classroom. "We would just need to find another space in the facility to have the library."
She said the reason the library at Missoula College is under consideration is because it meets requirements for a certified facility, such as being on the ground floor, a minimum square footage per child, a kitchen, and an area for a playground.
"Really, the campus is limited based on the requirements," Short said.
She said a decision likely will be made in the next week or two because UM needs time to retrofit and modify space and get fixtures and furniture for the new preschool.