University of Montana considers restructuring for interdisciplinary flexibility

After stepping into her new position as University of Montana provost just a few months ago, Pardis Mahdavi is diving head first into the job looking to restructure academic programs.

Mahdavi showed the faculty senate four organizational models her office is currently considering to consolidate the campus’ seven colleges into five larger schools in various combinations.

“Our students have spoken clearly,” Mahdavi said. “They want more interdisciplinary training and want to understand the linkages between theory and practice.”

Throughout the semester the provost’s office has solicited feedback from faculty in department meetings, surveys and senate meetings. Initial anonymous academic renewal survey results from late September show mixed reviews from the campus community.

When asked what excited the faculty about plans to restructure academic programs, some respondents were optimistic about the promise for new interdisciplinary opportunities.

“If we continue to stay the way we are, we will continue to lose creditability,” one commenter wrote. “We need and must adapt to the changing world; and we can do so with high regard and respect of our past and present.”

Others noted their skepticism, and one said there was “very little” that they were excited about.

“The new provost seems to be in a decide-announce-defend strategy which is usually reserved for emergency situations,” another said. “There seems to have been little to no discussion with relevant departments on campus. For those for whom the changes are big and important, at least a discussion would have been useful.”

Under the current academic structure, students may end up having to add multiple majors and minors to their course loads in order to accomplish their academic goals, she said. Through restructuring Mahdavi aims to build coalitions across disciplines by allowing faculty the choice to affiliate with instruction outside of their current department.

Ultimately, her goal is to mold the university into a space that better prepares students for careers in today’s tumultuous world.

More than a million fewer students were enrolled in college at the start of this year than before the pandemic began, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Enrollment in undergraduate and graduate programs has been trending downward since 2012 as the cost to attend continues to climb and students rack up large sums of debt.

“Both students and faculty will have the opportunity to engage with different approaches and different disciplinary backgrounds,” Mahdavi said. “Faculty will get to collaborate with colleagues across campus, perhaps designing new courses and new degrees that are truly interdisciplinary in nature and meet the grand challenges of our time.”

Faculty can already request joint appointments under the university’s collective bargaining agreement. However the campus is not currently maximizing integrative opportunities for students, Mahdavi said. For example, students who want to pursue game design or sound design have to double major in both computer science as well as media and design.

Though plans for restructuring are still in a draft phase, the provost’s office aims to bring the matter to the Board of Regents this academic year. Initially, the goal was to roll out a proposal for the regents meeting next month. But after receiving “more feedback than we had anticipated,” the provost’s office is shooting for meetings in either January or March.

“We recognize that this is a pretty monumental change and there is no need to rush to failure,” Mahdavi said at a recent faculty senate meeting. "Let’s take some time to get this right. That said, let’s not take two years.”

Since the faculty survey was conducted, the provost’s office has been meeting with departments and programs across campus to gauge their perspectives on restructuring.

Plans to reinvent academic organization at the university have been in talks for at least the last decade, Mahdavi said. During the 2018-2019 school year, the university underwent a cost-saving restructure, which consolidated some academic dean positions while Jon Harbor served as provost.

Restructuring will not result in budget or staff cuts, Mahdavi said. At this time, no plans to reorganize have solidified and incoming feedback could continue to alter the models that are being considered.