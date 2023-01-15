University of Montana construction costs increase by 22% since 2019

The cost for infrastructure upgrades at the University of Montana has increased by about 22% since 2019.

The price hikes are largely driven by rising costs of materials, inflation and supply chain issues, which have stalled timelines for some projects. Despite these challenges, the university has no intention to stop adding to its project list anytime soon.

“We’ve just accepted the cost of building these buildings and renovating these buildings…is just going to cost more money than it would have, had this been done 10 years ago,” said Dave Kuntz, the university’s director of strategic communications. “But we know the best time to make these investments is today and we just can’t afford to wait in some of these instances.”

Since 2019, the Board of Regents has approved over 20 projects pitched by the university ranging from a $500,000 request to create new wayfinding signage on campus to the $47 million new dining facility.

Most projects seek to modernize facilities in an effort to recruit and retain students.

“They (students) are picking us because the mission and the academics that are offered here and just the vibe of being in Missoula and being a Griz,” Kuntz said. “But we have to have facilities that are in line with our peers to be able to recruit a lot of students for some of the things they’re looking for today.”

Remodels to Pantzer Hall, Eck Hall and the music building are already complete, but larger projects that are currently under construction have seen their costs increase by nearly a third of their initial budgets.

In March 2022, the cost to remodel Knowles Hall grew by $6 million from its original price tag of $12 million. The Montana Museum of Art and Culture initially started with a budget of $6 million which has since increased to just over $14 million. The new dining hall has experienced the steepest price hike to date and is currently at $47 million after beginning with a $27 million budget.

Though no project has been drastically altered due to price hikes, it has made the university consider ways to bring costs down by reusing or repurposing items.

Initially, the plans for the new dining hall included new kitchen equipment. Now the university is planning to reuse what it can from the current Food Zoo, which has saved over $1 million.

Construction for the MMAC, the new dining hall, remodels to Knowles Hall and a new heating and cooling plant are already underway. The heating and cooling plant was expected to wrap up by the end of 2022, but with supply chain issues, the university is now forecasting its completion for summer 2023.

Knowles Hall is expected to be ready for students by the start of next school year, and the MMAC and renovations to Memorial Row will wrap up by the fall. The dining hall is projected to be ready for students by fall 2024.

After that first round of construction is complete the university will launch into its second phase, which will include the new forestry building. Additionally, the university is currently planning to add a new dorm hall in the future.

A majority of the projects the university has taken on since 2019 have been funded through bond issues and debt refinancing, which have brought in about $160 million. Others, like the MMAC, are made possible through private support and grants.

“It’s probably easy to look back and second-guess decisions, but for what we can control now, the university is doing everything it can, including issuing these bonds, refinancing debt, going to the Legislature making these cases,” Kuntz said. “It’s really an all-hands-on-deck effort to make sure that the university has the facilities, the learning spaces and the labs needed to really continue to offer the world class education we’ve been offering.”

The university is pushing for renovations to the Clapp Building during the legislative session. Built in 1971, the building is home to classrooms and labs used by students and faculty in physics, astronomy, geology, biology, forestry and other STEM programs.

Renovations to the building are needed to remove asbestos, address mechanical, electrical and plumbing issues, and make the building ADA accessible. The state of Montana previously funded the removal of asbestos on the third and fourth floors of the building in 2007.

Because of the asbestos issue and the fact that the state previously paid to abate half the building, the university felt that approaching the Legislature to support the remodel was the best option, Kuntz said.

The remodel is estimated to cost $37 million and the university is requesting $27 million from the Legislature. The university will foot the remainder of the bill if approved by lawmakers.

“In terms of Clapp, we feel really good about it,” Kuntz said. “(It’s still early in the session) and a lot of things are going to happen, but it's in there, it’s got the support of the governor’s office and we’ll just continue to advocate for it to get the funding for that building.”