Jakob Beccari, a sophomore at the University of Montana, worked last semester in one of the McGill Hall offices where asbestos was found last month.
Beccari said he volunteered there only an estimated six hours a week, so he is not concerned about health effects despite his asthma. UM notes Rooms 212A, B and C are sealed until cleaning is complete.
But Beccari said he was confused about why the university did not contact him or others he saw in class down the hall. The history and political science major said people might be worried about potential exposure.
"I would think, considering it is a health hazard, they would contact us by email and let us all know," Beccari said.
He said the lack of communication between UM officials and students is a problem, one that's improved with President Seth Bodnar at the helm, but one that still needs work.
"They should have let us know that there was a health hazard going on in a hall where a good amount of us have spent a good amount of time," Beccari said.
UM had identified eight people for potential exposure to chrysotile and contacted them; none were students. This week, two other people who used to work in the offices contacted UM about potential exposure, said Kevin Krebsbach, director of Facilities Services. He said the campus is trying to put their minds at ease.
"We are working with those individuals that are concerned about it," Krebsbach said.
In identifying people to notify, he said the campus focused on the people who worked there around the time the ceiling tile with asbestos was disrupted, or when it posed the biggest risk. In the three months prior to the asbestos discovery, he said work orders show other technicians working in the same area above the ceiling, and they did not see asbestos.
"Therefore, we suspect that the damage to the wrapping (with asbestos) was sometime between November 13, 2018, and December 12, 2018," Krebsbach said.
He also said the amount of asbestos was "tiny" — an area roughly 6 inches by 6 inches — and the air tests show the risk of exposure would be minor.
"We did not believe that a building-wide notice was warranted since the spill was limited to that office suite," Krebsbach said. "We have attempted to find out the identity of other individuals such as this student that were in the office during this time period."
He said UM likely would offer a baseline pulmonary test to someone such as Beccari. He said it would likely do the same for a couple of other people who reached out to UM because they worked in those offices several years ago, although he said he believes the fitting around the steam valve likely wasn't torn until sometime after Nov. 13.
After the technician spotted the suspect material, Krebsbach said the offices were closed and signs put up. He noted nearly every building of a certain age in Missoula has asbestos, and UM is careful when it does encounter the substance. He said workers will complete cleanup soon.
"They were waiting for a piece of equipment that vacuums the duct work to make sure everything is spotless," Krebsbach said.
He noted UM recently conducted another refresher course on asbestos for workers.
UM has said the air handler that supplied those three rooms did not reach other areas of McGill Hall. Friday, Krebsbach confirmed the day care that operates in the building is not connected to the same air handler. He also said the day care is on a separate floor and opposite side of the building.