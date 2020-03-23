University of Montana convinces most students to leave dorms

The initial email, which arrived shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, with the subject line “URGENT - Move Out of Residence Halls,” came filled with red all-capitalized text alerting students to the need to move off campus "immediately," whether they were able to gather their belongings or not, or to contact UM officials if they had nowhere else to go.

The email noted students needed to act quickly, as their GrizCards, which are used to access their dorm rooms among other things, would be deactivated on Tuesday at 8 a.m. It also asked students to consider bringing friends with nowhere to go home with them.

Will Marriner, a father of a UM student who recently returned home to Massachusetts from the dorms, said he understood that UM was dealing with a confusing and fast-changing situation and it had, up until this, done well. But he thought the urgent message was unnecessarily alarming.