University of Montana convinces most students to leave dorms

A pair of Sunday evening emails from the University of Montana panicked students and parents but appears to have been effective in convincing students to move out of the dorms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
UM spokesperson Paula Short said Monday based on preliminary data from a survey sent to students, UM expected about 150 of the total 1,123 students in the dorms would end up staying through the semester, a steep drop from about 75% who remained in the dorms when the alarming email was sent.
But UM students and their parents were alarmed by the communications telling students living in the dorms they needed to move out and their key-cards would be deactivated in little more than a day. Some questioned why the email hadn’t come earlier during spring break, when students had time to move out, and instead arrived the night before online classes were about to begin.
Short said that while she apologized for any panic that may have occurred due to the message as well as the timing, she said the message has remained the same: that students need to take the warnings seriously and leave the dorms if possible for their own safety. UM officials also later sent a more gently worded message “strongly encouraging” students to move out of the dorms to better prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.
The initial email, which arrived shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, with the subject line “URGENT - Move Out of Residence Halls,” came filled with red all-capitalized text alerting students to the need to move off campus "immediately," whether they were able to gather their belongings or not, or to contact UM officials if they had nowhere else to go.
The email noted students needed to act quickly, as their GrizCards, which are used to access their dorm rooms among other things, would be deactivated on Tuesday at 8 a.m. It also asked students to consider bringing friends with nowhere to go home with them.
Will Marriner, a father of a UM student who recently returned home to Massachusetts from the dorms, said he understood that UM was dealing with a confusing and fast-changing situation and it had, up until this, done well. But he thought the urgent message was unnecessarily alarming.
“I think it was handled poorly. They didn’t disseminate the information to other parties involved, because we tried to call around to find out what was going on. It looked fake or like spam, it was in all caps, red letters,” Marriner said. “It created a buzz that was not what I’d call calming. That said, I think there’s a lot of confusion right now, so I understand it. But dealing with things like this, they need to talk to RAs (resident assistants), and other open points of contact on a Sunday like the police department so people can get the information they need.”
The follow-up email arrived shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday as a clarification, saying no one would be evicted if they did not have anywhere else to go. It also encouraged students to let UM know if they had nowhere to go so that proper accommodations could be made.
Short said UM officials, along with other government officials, were concerned young people were not taking the virus seriously enough, and said at last count before the emails went out, 75% of students living in the dorms were still there. But by Monday evening, 470 more students, or about half of the remaining students, said they intended to leave.
"These residence halls are largely double occupancy rooms with communal restrooms and shower facilities," she said. "That setup is not conducive to implementing social distancing and trying to minimize the potential for coronavirus in the residence halls."
She said the message was also meant to emphasize that students who moved out were eligible for housing and meal plan refunds for the time they were not going to be on campus.
Last week, the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education approved MUS campuses to refund the portion of housing and meal plan costs students were not making use of. Short said UM wanted to make sure students knew that in case it was one of the reasons students were choosing not to leave.
"We were concerned that cost was a barrier and that students may feel compelled to stay because of that," she said. "This is the fair way to do it, and we're making sure that can inform their decision making. At the same time we understand some students need to stay, and we’ll make sure they can eat and be housed and have access to services they need. But we want them to seriously consider it, and to be able to do that with all the information available."
The refund is for students in the residence halls only, as other university-owned housing were set up on separate leases, she said.
Short said the team at UM preparing the campus to respond to the fast-changing situation was working seven days a week to keep up to date on developments, and said she was grateful for all the staff, faculty and students making it work despite the challenges.