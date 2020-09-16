University of Montana COVID-19 cases hit 25

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported 24 new University of Montana-specific COVID-19 cases in the last week on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 25, up from three active cases a week ago.

Cumulative positive cases at UM are at 29 since August 12.

On Monday, UM sent an email to students, staff and faculty informing them there have been new cases in the campus community. The email said most, if not all, of the new cases resulted from social gatherings off campus and outside of class and UM events, adding many were detected through contact tracing.

The 20-29 age range accounts for 34% of the active cases in Missoula County, the largest chunk by age group according to health department data.

The uptick in cases comes as heavy smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon forced UM classes indoors this week.

This story will be updated.

