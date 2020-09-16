 Skip to main content
University of Montana COVID-19 cases hit 25
University of Montana COVID-19 cases hit 25

Smoky University of Montana 02 (copy)

A sign directs students in the Creative Drama class to a classroom indoors. UM had to send classes inside this week after heavy smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon filled the valley.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported 24 new University of Montana-specific COVID-19 cases in the last week on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 25, up from three active cases a week ago.

Cumulative positive cases at UM are at 29 since August 12.

On Monday, UM sent an email to students, staff and faculty informing them there have been new cases in the campus community. The email said most, if not all, of the new cases resulted from social gatherings off campus and outside of class and UM events, adding many were detected through contact tracing.

The 20-29 age range accounts for 34% of the active cases in Missoula County, the largest chunk by age group according to health department data.  

The uptick in cases comes as heavy smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon forced UM classes indoors this week.

This story will be updated.

