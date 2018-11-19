University of Montana Dean of Students Rhondie Voorhees has filed an employment grievance against the flagship.
Voorhees was asked to depart UM in August after working for the campus since 2012. At the time, Human Resources confirmed the dean remained in good standing at UM and would be paid her salary of $89,829 through June 30, 2019, although she would no longer be on the job.
In an email to UM late last week about a Missoulian records request, Voorhees made reference to her "grievance complaint and upcoming hearing." On Friday, UM still listed Voorhees on the Student Affairs website as dean of students.
As late as Aug. 9, a planned reorganization at UM was slated to move forward without job losses in Student Affairs, which housed the dean of students. The following Monday, the Office of the Provost scheduled a Tuesday meeting with Voorhees and dismissed her.
"These actions in August came as a complete surprise to me," Voorhees said.
Human Resource policies note administrators may file grievances to dispute terms and conditions of employment, and to request remedies.
In recent emails to the Missoulian, Voorhees said she is exploring all possible actions in response to the events in August related to what she termed the "forced leave from my job." She addressed the nature of her employment complaint in general terms.
"In any actions I may pursue, I will always stand up for the rights of employees, including contract professionals, to speak up without fear of retaliation on serious issues of student and campus safety, and my own personal safety, as a student conduct professional and the institution's chief student conduct officer charged with dealing with the most difficult and sensitive student cases and issues related to campus safety," Voorhees said in the email.
Voorhees said she was not speaking as a representative of the university but on her own behalf.
In August, UM officials characterized the reason for the change with Voorhees as part of a structural realignment to better serve students.
Provost Jon Harbor had stepped into the job the first of the month to oversee a newly reconfigured operation that would absorb Student Affairs, whose vice president previously reported to the president. At the time, UM spokeswoman Paula Short said the provost would recruit for a new vice provost for student success to oversee Student Affairs. He also had created a temporary student conduct officer position to address conduct matters, which were previously handled by the dean of students.
"While we will always place student success at the center of every decision we make, when there are changes that impact our employees, we will uphold our contractual obligations,” Short said.
UM spokesperson Short, Provost Harbor, and associate vice president for Human Resources Terri Phillips declined to answer Missoulian questions about the grievance or procedure. Short forwarded questions to Phillips, who declined to comment citing personnel privacy.
"As this is a confidential personnel matter, we will not comment on the questions below," Phillips said.
UM would not address whether reinstatement is a possible remedy in grievance cases. Voorhees also declined to name remedies she may have requested and said only that she would "let the process play out."
***
UM President Seth Bodnar took the helm of the campus in January and has since been stressing a focus on students.
In March, Bodnar announced a reorganization that placed Student Affairs under the Office of the Provost along with Academic Affairs in an effort to sharpen UM's focus on outcomes for students. Student Affairs includes units such as Campus Recreation, UM Dining, UM Housing, Multicultural Affairs, Career Services, Disability Services for Students, and the VETS Office.
In June, Student Affairs officers presented to the administration a proposal for how to best proceed within the Office of the Provost following a request for feedback. Records show Voorhees took the lead in working with other officers to craft the recommendations and was vocal in advocating for Student Affairs.
In an email in June, Bodnar said to his chief of staff that the proposal from Voorhees and the Student Affairs officers "might be worth sharing" prior to a planned retreat.
In an email to the Missoulian, Voorhees said campus leaders continued to meet in June and July about the restructure, and she shared the issues she raised in a July 17 meeting with the acting provost and finance vice president.
"I expressed strong concerns about the need for the institution to support Student Affairs, especially given the institution's recent history with high-profile student issues," Voorhees said. "I said that if Student Affairs functions were not staffed and supported well, then the whole institution could be at risk."
She also noted that failure to properly staff Student Affairs and the dean of students position created "severe vulnerabilities in terms of the highest-profile safety and risk-management issues." She said a lack of staffing and support would spell trouble for compliance with federal crime reporting requirements of the Clery Act and Title IX, which prohibits gender discrimination in education and requires campuses to address sexual assault.
In September, the U.S. Department of Education said it planned to levy a fine of nearly $1 million against UM for violating the Clery Act by reporting "inaccurate and misleading" crime statistics.
***
In her email to the Missoulian, Voorhees said Provost Harbor visited a meeting of Student Affairs Officers on Aug. 9. She said she was on vacation from Aug. 6-10, but colleagues told her the provost discussed the reorganization and said employees in Student Affairs would not be losing their jobs as part of the change.
Multiple people who attended the August 9 meeting confirmed with the Missoulian the nature of that portion of the discussion: In it the provost addressed a concern that Student Affairs had experienced deep cuts and could not sustain further reductions; the provost said at that point in time, no jobs would be cut as part of the restructure.
Harbor did not respond to multiple requests to verify his remarks at that meeting.
On Aug. 14, the same day Voorhees was dismissed from her job, the Office of the Provost published a blog post with a general update about the reorganization. The update, which did not address Voorhees' dismissal, mentioned the dean of students position; it indicated the office location for the dean of students would not change in the restructure.
On Sept. 19, UM posted the job opening for Vice Provost for Student Success, a new position to oversee Student Affairs and other responsibilities. The job post initially described the duties of the vice provost as providing "visionary oversight of student success" to a list of administrators and units, naming first the dean of students.
Since being announced, the job post changed. The dean of students position is no longer mentioned, and the post notes the vice provost is to provide oversight to a director of student conduct and the Office of Student Success.
The Missoulian requested that UM provide evidence campus officials had discussed a change to the dean of students position prior to August as they considered reorganization recommendations. The provost and communications director did not respond to questions, and Phillips in Human Resources declined to respond, citing personnel confidentiality.
***
The Associated Students of the University of Montana had named Voorhees administrator of the year in the 2014-15 school year. Her LinkedIn page notes she has a bachelor's degree in psychology from UM and a doctorate in college student personnel administration from the University of Maryland in College Park.
Following news that Voorhees was asked to leave her job in August, the Missoulian submitted a public records request to UM, and UM provided emails.
However, a manager in Main Hall noted it had "segregated" some emails for privacy reasons and would not release them without approval by Legal Counsel Lucy France. The Missoulian requested a list of the withheld emails by subject line, sender, recipient and date, and that request is pending.
The records provided show Voorhees had spearheaded the Student Affairs reorganization proposal as she later stated to the Missoulian.
They also show she had expressed concern UM was at risk for being out of compliance with the Clery Act. In managing information for its website, she noted the choices UM made had "created needless yet serious vulnerabilities" and poorly represented the institution. She described the situation as "egregious."
In September, the U.S. Department of Education alerted UM it would face the nearly $1 million penalty for reporting "inaccurate and misleading" crime statistics — on everything from liquor violations to rape — from 2012 to 2015. UM officials are asking for a fine reduction. They note they voluntarily made corrections in crime reporting, and they also report they have made significant strides in Clery Compliance since that time.
In response to a request for an interview with the Missoulian, Voorhees reviewed contents of the material UM had provided to the Missoulian. In an email to Human Resources at UM, Voorhees said important correspondence was missing and she provided her consent for its release. She said UM had provided records "selectively."
She cited at least one specific exchange in July with former acting provost Paul Kirgis, who declined to comment for this story.
In correspondence to Human Resources copied to the Missoulian, Voorhees pressed UM to quickly provide to her specific correspondence given her pending hearing.