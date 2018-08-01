Dean Chris Comer likes research and brain science so much, he has kept a secret office at the University of Montana for at least a couple of years.
In a hidden corner on campus, the head of the College of Humanities and Sciences could retreat from curriculum management and budget work and pursue his other interests, such as studying neuroscience and working on a book about storytelling and the human mind.
"I always have a few irons in the fire," Comer said Tuesday.
After serving as head of UM's largest college for nearly a decade and seeing it through dramatic budget reductions in turbulent times, Comer on August 15 will return to teach and do research as a faculty member of the Division of Biological Sciences.
He'll leave a Harvard Business Review journal article for associate dean Jenny McNulty when she takes over as interim dean. It's called "Leadership in a (permanent) crisis," a situation Comer said isn't unique to UM.
Comer appears to be a rare administrator. Even faculty whose programs are beleaguered by cuts praise the dean for being a straightforward and ethical leader who advocated for his departments and truly cared about people.
"He's one of the best deans I've worked under, and I've been here since the '80s," said Judy Blunt, head of Creative Writing. "He's tough. He held a hard line."
Dean Reed Humphrey, head of the College of Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences, said Comer was a mentor to him and a vigilant fundraiser. He also said Comer stayed engaged in the classroom even as a dean, and he is pleased the skilled brain scientist will remain at UM to teach.
"He's known as a dean, but I think he's appreciated as a neuroscientist," Humphrey said.
***
As head of UM's largest college, Comer oversees 220 tenure-track faculty, a dozen lecturers and 65 staff, including some employed on federal grants. He said the decision to step down came easily, as he'd planned to lead the college for three years, maybe five at most.
But at roughly the five-year mark, "things were starting to get a little complicated," and Comer said he decided to stay to help the college remain strong through the rough patch on campus.
He said higher education as a whole took a hit as early as 2001 after 9/11 when the federal government refocused spending and left more of the funding of public campuses to the states. "That meant states immediately became strapped to fund higher education," said Comer, who formerly directed behavioral neuroscience at the National Science Foundation.
UM had its own challenges, too. Since 2011, the campus has experienced an enrollment slide with ensuing financial challenges, and some faculty in his departments have been vocal that leaders in Main Hall were targeting the liberal arts and humanities for cuts.
In one of the first rounds of heavy cuts, he said the college got rid of the water cooler in the office to help keep people employed.
But Comer said he's been around long enough to know the business of public higher education is cyclical. He's seen business schools boom and shrink, and he's seen computer science wax and wane. He said the humanities have been attacked not only nationally, but internationally, and he's certain the tide will turn in their favor.
"You might know how to code, but can you interact with people of other cultures? Can you think creatively? Do you understand context and history?" Comer said.
He said UM has always had strong sciences and humanities, and he hopes the campus won't "sell the humanities short" before the trend in education shifts again.
"Right now, we're known for some of our humanities programs," Comer said. "That could go away in three years if we aren't able to retain the kind of faculty who get known in their field and if students don't come here and report, 'I majored in history or the arts ... and had a great experience.'"
In fact, he said it's that student experience that will keep UM in business. "It doesn't matter if we go down another thousand students if the students who do come here want to return," Comer said.
***
Comer has a doctorate from the University of Chicago and completed postdoctoral work at Cornell University. Before coming to UM, he was an administrator at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he said it wasn't atypical for a dean to serve five years.
"So 10 years is a long time," Comer said.
In that time, the budget of his college has gone from $27 million to $20 million or $21 million, although Comer said other colleges have experienced reductions as well.
At one point, though, Comer found the budget demands from Main Hall so untenable, he told former interim President Sheila Stearns he would resign if the administration didn't treat the college in a way he believed was fair. Tuesday, he said it wasn't an empty threat.
"I wouldn't do that. There's no place for posturing in this business," Comer said.
Much earlier at another campus, he watched administrators try to force a dean to do something he didn't believe in and then fire him in an unnecessary power play. Comer said he himself was coming up through the ranks then, and seeing the dean model integrity was formative for him.
It's one reason he keeps up his scholarship.
"You're not just an administrator. If push goes to shove, you'll go with your principles rather than the easy route," Comer said.
***
Comer has had fun in the post, too.
When the college was designing the Elouise Cobell Land and Culture Institute and Planetarium, he said someone looked at the the circular space that was supposed to be a "uniquely shaped conference room" and wondered if it might accommodate a domed ceiling for a projected sky.
"At first, we thought, would that really work? But they ran studies and showed the geometry was correct," Comer said. "Suddenly, we realized we'd have what has become this star-gazing room."
He said the room is a backdrop for telling Native American stories and for teaching physics and astronomy, and it was a joy to see it come together.
"That was one of those surprises," Comer said.
As dean, Comer also met with donors, many of whom have become friends. Sometimes, handlers set up fancy meet-and-greets with wealthy alumni. But when Comer first met alumnus Dennis Eck, he believes they were just chatting in the Liberal Arts building during one of Eck's periodic treks around campus.
The dean and businessman chatted about taking an old building and making it fresh again, and Comer said their visions clicked. As of roughly a year ago, Dennis and Gretchen Eck had given more than $8.3 million to UM and helped modernize the Liberal Arts building.
Donors are usually alums and fascinating people, he said. But deans aren't trained to raise money for their colleges, nor are they typically trained in management or finance. "I think most deans would agree that's a new kind of job duty that you wouldn't have had before," Comer said.
***
Although the humanities and liberal arts have shouldered significant cuts, even faculty in programs that have suffered for years attest to Comer's leadership.
In Creative Writing, director Blunt said unlike many administrators, Comer never promised funds he didn't have to give. She also said he was always up front and honest with faculty, which she found "kind of unprecedented." She could tell it pained him to downsize programs in which he believed.
"It's been a very difficult period of time for a caring administrator," Blunt said. "And he really did care about the people. He worked hard to save our adjuncts and lecturers when the provost wanted to cut them all because he understood what they give to our students."
Abhishek Chatterjee, a faculty member in political science, said Comer has been particularly supportive of younger faculty. He described Comer as an "excellent dean" and researcher whose own work is informed by the liberal arts.
"The most important thing is he's a scholar. He's a very good scholar, and he knows what scholars do," Chatterjee said.
Even while serving as dean, Comer traveled to Dublin roughly every other summer for research, and he continued to teach in the classroom periodically.
In a news release, UM President Seth Bodnar noted Comer's return to teaching will be a boon for students. "He has a passion for our students and, despite the demands of leading our largest and most complex college, he always found time to connect with students in the classroom and through his research," Bodnar said.
Dean Humphrey said about 50 percent of the academic programs at UM are housed in the College of Humanities and Sciences, and it was "fatiguing" to observe Comer do his best to allocate resources in tough financial times.
"It was difficult to watch a guy of such high standards struggle to ensure that he could meet the needs of the humanities and sciences," Humphrey said.
Mary-Ann Bowman, past chair of the Faculty Senate, said Comer was an "exceptional educator" and ethical administrator, and she admired the way he balanced the needs of his college with the needs of the wider campus. She saw him advocate for programs such as the classics and gender studies while understanding the university as a whole.
"He responded to the needs of the university, but he also advocated for the rights of students to be able to study those important areas," Bowman said.
Comer himself said it wasn't hard to to be an advocate for his college — "You can't fake that" — and he grew up in a family where reading was valuable and poetry mattered.
"I happen to be a scientist, but I truly do love the humanities and think they're important," Comer said. "I never had to pretend on that one."
***
Comer said when he first arrived at UM, he noticed a pattern as he walked into the building.
"A student held the door for me and smiled and said, 'Good morning,'" Comer said. It happened again and again.
He loved Chicago, but he said the gesture didn't happen too often there, and he started learning about "Montana values." (At a discussion among deans one time, he said the question came up: "When was the last time you heard anyone talk about 'Florida values'?")
Here, Comer said there's a wholesomeness and a work ethic among the student body.
"Montanans are easily likable people. They're straightforward about most things. They do actually have a sense of values.
"It is a place where, it sounds corny, but hard work matters and being straight with people matters," Comer said.
He believes public higher education matters too and needs to be available to as many citizens as possible for the good of the country. As he sees it, public higher education is "fundamental."
As Comer gets ready to hand over leadership responsibilities and return to a faculty post part time, he said UM must remain a robust institution and one that supports the liberal arts and sciences for students, not just grammar and rhetoric, but math and music and astronomy.
"UM is a fine, fine institution, and so making sure it stays strong is a very, very important activity. The liberal arts core is essential to our identity, and we can't take it for granted."