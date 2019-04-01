Try 3 months for $3
University of Montana College of Business Dean Chris Shook has accepted a position of dean of the Gordon Ford College of Business at Western Kentucky University, a campus of nearly 18,000, according to UM.

Shook led the UM College of Business since fall 2016 and served as UM's first Sprunk and Burnham endowed dean. 

The departure leaves UM with six units that do not have permanent deans, including the Mansfield Library; the School of Journalism, which is making a transition; and the largest college on campus, the College of Humanities and Sciences.

An email from UM notes the move will bring Shook closer to his daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

UM notes Provost Jon Harbor is seeking an interim dean.

This story will be updated.

