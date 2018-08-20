University of Montana Dean of Students Rhondie Voorhees was asked to leave her office last Tuesday, sources said this week.
When reached Monday, the dean did not answer questions about her departure.
"I will decline to comment other than to say I am employee in good standing at the University of Montana," Voorhees said.
At UM since July 2012, her departure comes on the cusp of a new school year and represents another guard change among top UM administrators in the last six months. The change also comes as UM's leaders stress a focus on student success in order to improve their retention and follows a reorganization of campus divisions.
Monday, Faculty Senate Chair Matt Semanoff said he did not know Voorhees was no longer working at UM, but he believes the restructure might call for a different position.
"I imagine that with the university's interest in redefining the provost's office to encompass some of the sectors that have traditionally been associated with student affairs and establishing a more holistic approach to academic affairs, it is likely that the dean of students position will be changing in the future," Semanoff said in an email.
In January, Seth Bodnar stepped into the role of UM president. He subsequently announced a restructure that combined enrollment and communications responsibilities under one vice president and placed supervision of both academic and student affairs with the provost.
Provost Jon Harbor started Aug. 1 and stepped into a position that had been filled by an interim executive.
Monday, officials in Main Hall did not respond to emails and a voicemail for comment.
UM spokeswoman Paula Short said in a text she was in Butte for an alumni event and would answer questions Tuesday. At press time, Human Resources director Terri Phillips had not provided Voorhees' contract or compensation.
Campus administrators generally work on one-year contracts that run through June 30 when the fiscal year ends, but it was not clear Monday if Voorhees would be paid through June 30, 2019.
***
Last school year, student Lisa Davey worked with Voorhees after UM announced it was bringing back Bobby Hauck as the Grizzlies football coach. Hauck's rehire was controversial; supporters touted his wins, but detractors blamed him for creating an environment that led to a sexual assault scandal at UM after he left.
Davey launched a petition against his rehire and experienced blowback. Monday, she said Voorhees was her liaison to the administration in that time, and she was impressed with the way the dean handled her situation.
Davey said she did not know the dean was no longer at UM, but she said Voorhees made her feel safe on campus when she was threatened as a student.
"She was incredibly professional and kind," said Davey, who is writing her master's thesis. "She was really paying attention to what was happening with the threats.
"She had employees working on tracking them down and following them and keeping track of Twitter to make sure everyone on campus was safe and that I was safe."
Voorhees holds a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Maryland, College Park, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Associated Students of the University of Montana President Alex Butler was out of the office Monday and unavailable for comment. However, Mariah Welch, vice president, said Voorhees served as a mentor and helped her with a couple of initiatives and student conduct code questions when the vice president served as a student senator.
"We work pretty closely with all of the deans and all of the vice presidents," Welch said. "And I know we worked really well with all of them in the past, and we worked well with Tom Crady as well."
In summer 2016 under a different president, Crady took the job as UM's first vice president for enrollment and previously oversaw the dean of students. Bodnar took the helm this January, and he did not renew Crady's contract. He also announced the restructure that combined enrollment and communications under one vice president.
The departure of Voorhees leaves one fewer woman serving as permanent dean at the campus. Although women are serving in interim posts, the only other female dean serving in a permanent capacity is Dean of Libraries Shali Zhang. Monday, UM did not address whether it would appoint an interim dean of students.
In the 2014-15 school year, ASUM named Voorhees administrator of the year. A UM news release in 2016 noted the dean was among the Diversity Advisory Council members who designed Diversity ForUMs to "improve communication, education and relations among people of diverse backgrounds."
***
Voorhees' departure also comes as the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education again appeals a lawsuit author Jon Krakauer filed against the state.
Krakauer wrote a book about campus rape focused on Missoula. In it, he discusses the 2012 expulsion of former UM Grizzlies quarterback Jordan Johnson and its subsequent reversal.
In March 2013, Johnson was acquitted of sexual intercourse without consent by a jury in Missoula County District Court.
On campus, Voorhees rejected an independent consultant's determination that Johnson was guilty of a 2012 rape allegation, according to Krakauer's book, "Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in a College Town." The book said the previous dean of students reached the same conclusion as the consultant.
In April 2011, however, the U.S. Department of Education and its Office of Civil Rights told universities to use a lower standard of proof to evaluate cases of sexual violence. UM legal counsel earlier said UM was transitioning to the new standard in 2012 and only published its new policy in August 2013.
In the transition, some UM officials reviewed cases under the new standard, after the announcement of the change, but before it was officially published in policy, according to UM.
Krakauer has sued the state and Commissioner Clayton Christian over records related to the decision, arguing the public has the right to know how higher education officials make decisions about star athletes. The Commissioner's Office has argued in favor of student privacy.
This summer, the Commissioner's Office again appealed a district court's decision to the Montana Supreme Court after the state high court remanded the case for a private review of records. The district court found some records could be released with redaction.
Monday, spokesman Kevin McRae confirmed the Commissioner's Office is pursuing its appeal of the ruling. McRae also said the Commissioner's Office did not play a part in the departure of Voorhees.