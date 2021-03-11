University of Montana dean resigns over budget concerns

The dean of the University of Montana’s College of Humanities and Sciences is stepping down from the position due to limitations of the “current budget environment.”

Larry Hufford announced his resignation last week from his role as dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences. He will remain at UM and transition into a faculty role in biological sciences, according to the Office of the Provost.

In an email to colleagues, Hufford wrote, “Throughout the months of academic planning in which we have been engaged this year, it has become clear to me that aspirations I have for the college cannot be met in the current budget environment. The vision I hold for the college is not sufficiently consistent with the vision held by university leadership. Recognizing this, I believe it is best for me to step down.”

Hufford did not respond Thursday to an email from the Missoulian for comment.

Dave Kuntz, University of Montana spokesperson, said there have not been any budget cuts yet, but that deans were presented with budget frameworks that they work with department chairs to try to meet.

