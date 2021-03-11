University of Montana dean resigns over budget concerns

The dean of the University of Montana’s College of Humanities and Sciences is stepping down from the position due to limitations of the “current budget environment.”
Larry Hufford announced his resignation last week from his role as dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences. He will remain at UM and transition into a faculty role in biological sciences, according to the Office of the Provost.
In an email to colleagues, Hufford wrote, “Throughout the months of academic planning in which we have been engaged this year, it has become clear to me that aspirations I have for the college cannot be met in the current budget environment. The vision I hold for the college is not sufficiently consistent with the vision held by university leadership. Recognizing this, I believe it is best for me to step down.”
Hufford did not respond Thursday to an email from the Missoulian for comment.
Dave Kuntz, University of Montana spokesperson, said there have not been any budget cuts yet, but that deans were presented with budget frameworks that they work with department chairs to try to meet.
“We are charting an exciting vision for UM’s academic enterprise and that requires budget re-allocations and trade-offs,” Reed Humphrey, acting provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, told the Missoulian in an email. “We know that not everyone will agree with these decisions, but our actions are guided by one driving interest — what is best for our students.”
Associate Deans Julie Baldwin, Creagh Breuner and Matt Semanoff will provide leadership for the College of Humanities and Sciences in the interim.
“Together, we have been working — and will continue to work — to ensure that our students, staff, and faculty in H&S have the support they need this semester, and we will share more details on a leadership transition plan in the near future,” Humphrey said in an email addressed to the campus community.
The liberal arts-focused College of Humanities and Sciences at UM has struggled with enrollment along with the broader campus.
Hufford announced his resignation only eight months after assuming the role of dean of UM’s College of Humanities and Sciences in July of last year. He was previously a professor at Washington State University, where he directed the Marion Ownbey Herbarium and the Conner Museum of Natural History. In 2015, he was the recipient of both the Outstanding Chair/Director Award and the Excellence in Institutional Service Award from the WSU College of Arts and Sciences.
Hufford replaced Interim Dean Jenny McNulty, who led the college since fall 2018, when former dean Christopher Comer stepped down and rejoined the faculty.
In a letter to UM’s search committee that interviewed candidates for the dean position last year, Hufford said he was interested in the position because of his “very strong commitment to liberal arts education.”
“My aim as Dean is to ensure a rich and transformative scholarly environment in which learning, creativity, and research flourish …” Hufford wrote in a 2019 letter to the committee.