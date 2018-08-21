The University of Montana will pay the dean of students her salary of $89,829 through June 30, 2019, although she is no longer on the job.
Voorhees was asked to leave UM last week.
In an email Tuesday, UM human resources director Terri Phillips confirmed Dean Voorhees is "in good standing" with the campus.
The dean of students is out even as UM leaders stress a focus on students. However, campus spokeswoman Paula Short said President Seth Bodnar has made student success his top priority.
"Earlier this spring, he announced structural realignments to integrate the efforts of our teams in Student and Academic Affairs to most effectively serve our students both in and out of the classroom," Short said in an email Tuesday.
She said Harbor created a temporary student conduct officer position to address conduct matters and also planned to recruit for a new vice provost for student success. Generally, she said the provost is "pursuing new structures that will best serve our students."
"With Dr. Jon Harbor’s arrival this month, he is beginning a national search for a Vice Provost for Student Success, a position solely focused on student support, retention and persistence to graduation," Short's email said.
"At the same time, Jon is working with the Student Affairs team to ensure our structure best meets the needs of our students. While we will always place student success at the center of every decision we make, when there are changes that impact our employees, we will uphold our contractual obligations.”
In some cases, UM has converted current employees into new positions rather than dismiss them. However, Short said UM will do a wide search for an executive who will help "serve students in the most holistic and effective way possible."
"We believe it’s important to conduct a national search for a role this critical," Short said.
She said Erinn Guzik will serve as the student conduct officer under acting director of student affairs Amy Capolupo.