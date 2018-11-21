The head of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana will depart after five years in Missoula for a position in Washington, D.C., UM announced Tuesday.
Abraham Kim will "serve as the head of a national leadership organization focused on Asian-American community, U.S.-Asia relations and leadership training," UM said. The statement did not identify the organization.
"It was a great honor to play a small role in continuing the important Mansfield legacy and providing international opportunities at UM and for communities and leaders across Montana," Kim said in a statement. "I learned tremendously during my time here and will take a piece of Montana with me."
The Mansfield Center honors Mansfield and his wife and is "dedicated to enhancing mutual understanding between the United States and Asia." Mansfield, a Democratic U.S. senator from Montana, served as Senate Majority leader and later as the U.S. ambassador to Japan.
In a statement, Provost Jon Harbor said Kim contributed not only to UM but to the city of Missoula and state of Montana.
"Dr. Kim is a big-picture thinker who challenged our community to think more globally," Harbor said in the statement. "Equally important, he championed the Mansfield legacy and the spirit of civility and cooperation, raising the profile of the Center and UM across our region and internationally."
Harbor announced Deena Mansour, Mansfield Center associate director, will serve as interim executive director, and a national search for a successor will begin soon.
Kim launched numerous global initiatives that drew top executives, innovators and policymakers from across the Asia-Pacific region and the United States to the flagship, UM said. He actively worked to develop global education opportunities for UM students, faculty and staff and to build greater awareness and collaboration across diverse communities.