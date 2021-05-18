 Skip to main content
University of Montana drops mask mandate in most settings
Face mask on UM griz statue - March 2020

The grizzly bear statue on the University of Montana campus wears a face mask in this March 2020 photo.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

The University of Montana no longer requires the use of masks or face coverings on campus, with the exception of Curry Health Center.

The announcement to university employees and students was prompted by the combination of the Montana University System’s recent decision to no longer require masks on its campuses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people and Missoula City-County Public Health’s move to recommending masks.

“... Masks will no longer be required on the UM campus, with the exception of Curry Health Center, which will still require patients and staff to wear masks,” the university’s COVID-19 response team wrote.

Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to continue wearing face coverings indoors and outdoors when in close contact from others, as recommended by the CDC. UM also recommends wearing masks after returning to campus from out-of-area travel or attending a large event. Individuals who feel more comfortable wearing a mask are welcome to continue doing so.

The university is continuing to encourage its community to make plans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the announcement said. Curry Health Center is continuing to offer vaccine clinics throughout the summer.

“The science behind the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine is clear: Individuals are at a far lower risk of developing severe complications, being hospitalized or succumbing to the coronavirus if vaccinated,” the COVID-19 response team wrote.

