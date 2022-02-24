University of Montana drops mask requirement to a recommendation

The University of Montana dropped its mask requirement on Thursday afternoon, moving to a recommendation in most settings.

The change is effective immediately in all non-classroom environments, such as the University Center or library.

Masks will still be required in classrooms and teaching labs for another week. The new mask recommendation policy will be in effect in those spaces starting Thursday, March 3.

"The additional week of requiring masks in classrooms is to give ample time for those seeking an accommodation or for anyone wanting to receive N95 respirators before the requirement becomes a recommendation," wrote the university in its announcement about the change. "Please honor the mask requirement in these areas for this additional time."

Masks will still be required inside Curry Health Center and in all medical clinic environments on campus. Additionally, masks must still be used on public transportation in keeping with federal policy.

Those in the campus community who would prefer to wear N95 respirators for increased protection can procure them at the Associated Students of the University of Montana office in the University Center, or from Check Emnett in Environmental Health.

The change to the mask policy comes after COVID cases and hospitalizations have been declining in recent weeks.

The university does not expect any changes to how courses are offered as a result of the change to the campus face covering policy, according to the announcement.

"Just as we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to meet and monitor COVID-19 cases closely along with other impacts to our campus and community," UM wrote. "We will be ready to respond if campus conditions change."

There were no new cases of COVID reported among campus students and staff on Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 14 cases that are considered active out of 1,604 cumulative reports on campus.

The university is continuing to encourage the campus community to stay home if they are feeling sick. If an individual has symptoms similar to COVID or influenza they can be tested at Curry Health Center for free. Vaccines are also available for students and employees at the Health Services Pharmacy at Curry Health Center.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.