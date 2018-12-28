If Dave Roberts could choose just two tools to manage the forest, he would select an increment borer, which cores trees, and a special classification system promulgated by Robert Pfister.
The latter is the forest habitat type classification system, a "fundamental level of analysis and inventory for all of the national forest in the Northern Rockies."
"It's become the backbone of the U.S. Forest Service's natural resource management system" in the Northern Rockies, said Roberts, a vegetation ecologist.
This year, the International Association for Vegetation Science honored "Bob" Pfister, an emeritus professor at the University of Montana, for his "outstanding contributions to vegetation science in the Northern Rocky Mountains," work that provided the scientific basis for resource management on public lands in the region.
Roberts, a Montana State University professor who studied with Pfister, presented the award to the recipient earlier this year.
"He's the patron saint of vegetation ecology in this part of the world," Roberts said.
***
The International Association for Vegetation Science does not commonly present such awards, but a combination of events led to the recognition of Pfister, 80, Roberts said. For the first time since 1995 or thereabouts, he said the association held its meeting in the continental United States, and it also selected Bozeman as the location.
"Since we were in Montana, I wanted to have the association recognize Bob for all of his contributions to vegetation ecology in the Northern Rocky Mountains," said Roberts, a conference co-organizer.
Pfister received a forestry degree from Iowa State University and a master's degree from Oregon State University. Then, at Washington State University in Pullman, he studied under Rexford Daubenmire, "one of the leading vegetation ecologists in the United States," according to a presentation Roberts made about the award at the conference.
Daubenmire had created the first version of the classification system, and Pfister's doctoral dissertation extended his mentor's work, Roberts said. The project also "led Bob to consider the greater potential of vegetation science in natural resource management."
When Pfister went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, he realized that classification system could "underpin all of the forest management and conservation practices" for the agency. So Roberts said Pfister took what had been considered an academic classification system and turned it into the widely used tool that's in use today.
"We still train foresters every year how to use the system, and it's still absolutely fundamental to all of the practices on public lands," Roberts said.
Roberts shared an example of when a professional might refer to the classification system. A forester going out to do timber inventory might want to write a prescription for how to manage a particular stand, he said.
"They identify the forest habitat type at that site, and then use the appendices in the habitat classification system to tell them which species to plant on that site and how fast they're likely to grow," he said.
***
Pfister was hired at UM to direct the state-funded research program at what is today the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. He worked for UM from 1981 to 2000, he said, although he continued in a part-time capacity for several more years.
He said he's still active in the Society of American Foresters and the Ecological Society of America, and he still teaches a short course on forest vegetation in Missoula.
"We lecture in the morning and teach plant identification, and then we go out and look at all the different vegetation types around Missoula," Pfister said.
According to Roberts' presentation, Pfister's work led to four monographs, although he isn't an author on all four. The monographs are all "Forest Habitat Types," one of Montana, one of central Idaho, one of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, and one of northern Idaho. Roberts noted they have been cited collectively more than 1,400 times.
Pfster keeps the award from the International Association on his desk. He spoke for roughly 20 minutes at the conference after he received it, and he is matter of fact about the enduring quality of the resources he helped produce.
"Neither one has needed revision because they have been accepted, and they work," Pfister said.