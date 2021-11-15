University of Montana endows $300K to Kyiyo in honor of Chief Old Person

The University of Montana endowed the Kyiyo Native American Student Association $300,000 in the name of the late Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person in a ceremony Monday at the Payne Family Native American Center.

Several relatives of Old Person were in attendance to celebrate the occasion alongside current members of Kyiyo and others in the university community. Photos and posters from previous Kyiyo powwows were on display around the rotunda.

University President Seth Bodnar kicked off the event by acknowledging that the campus is located on the traditional lands of the Salish and Kalispel people.

Bodnar recalled his personal experiences with Old Person fondly and reflected on attending his funeral on the Blackfeet Reservation just weeks ago.

“I have learned so much from watching him as a leader, watching the way he gave himself and the way that he committed himself to the betterment of his people and all people,” Bodnar said.

The money for the endowment came through an anonymous donor to the university to be used at the president’s discretion, Bodnar explained. When making his decision, he considered the different ways to improve and sustain UM.

“Kyiyo is an incredible event. It is an event that brings together obviously our Native American colleagues from around the state and celebrates the important role that Native American culture continues to play and will play in our university’s future

The Kyiyo Native American Student Association organizes the annual Kyiyo Powwow. The 53rd annual powwow will be held at the Adams Center on April 15-16. Old Person had attended the event for at least five decades.

The celebration aims to unify all Native Americans across the nation by preserving and renewing cultural traditions. The name Kyiyo is derived from the Blackfeet word for bear, which is “Kyi Yo.”

The funds from the endowment will go to support the Kyiyo Native American Student Association and its operations in perpetuity.

But the endowment is just the beginning. Bodnar also announced that in conjunction with the University of Montana Foundation, the university will be soliciting donations from others to build upon that money to honor Old Person’s legacy.

Bodnar welcomed Wilena Old Person, Earl’s granddaughter, and Gisele Forest to address the audience. Both women were previously presidents of Kyiyo as university students and now advise the group.

The two wiped away tears as they spoke.

“I really hope that this does so much for our Kyiyo leaders because I see them every week and all the hours that they put into doing something here,” Forest said. “We just know the struggles that they go through and all that they put into it, they do it so willingly.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.