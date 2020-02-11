University of Montana enrollment dips again, but shows retention progress

The University of Montana’s enrollment dipped again, though with improvement in retention, as well as continued growth reported in the graduate and law schools, spring enrollment reports show.

The Montana University System’s flagship school has seen declining enrollment since a record high point in Fall 2011, with the current figures showing a nearly 35% decline in total student headcount since then.

The total headcount of students, including all levels of students on the main campus, as well as at Missoula College, now sits at 10,247.

The present overall number is now smaller than UM’s undergraduate enrollment peak in Fall 2010, according to that semester’s census day report, when it counted 10,891 undergrads. As of the census report released Tuesday, the number of undergraduate students nearly halved, dropping 47% to 5,789.

Paula Short, UM's spokesperson, said the university was focused less on enrolling a specific number of students, but more on having enough students to cover the costs of providing a high quality education.