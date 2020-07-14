University of Montana enrollment veep takes Iowa job

University of Montana Vice President for Enrollment and Communications Cathy Cole has accepted a similar job at job at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, according to a Monday announcement by Simpson.
Cole will start her new job as vice president for marketing and strategic communication on Aug. 1, the announcement said.
Cole was hired at UM in June 2018, after being one of four finalists chosen from among 35 applicants.
Previously she’d served as assistant vice president for enrollment services and director of integrated marketing and strategic communications at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
She arrived in the midst of an enrollment slide at UM that began in 2011 and has continued into this year, with the university losing 38% of its enrollment in that time, even as Montana State University gained 22% in full-time student enrollment in the same time period, according to Montana University System figures.
In Monday’s announcement, Simpson College President Marsha Kelliher touted Cole’s work at UM, saying “her efforts have led to double-digit enrollment and retention growth, friend- and fund-raising, a steep increase in brand equity for her institutions and reinvigorated brands and placement in the competitive landscape of higher education.”
In September, UM released enrollment figures that showed a 5.2% drop in undergraduate enrollment from fall 2018 — but a 2.7% increase in the number of incoming freshman. Those numbers were based on the students who’d paid tuition as of the 15th day of instruction.
But a second set of statistics, calculated as in years past, showed an 8.5% decline in undergraduates, as well as a slight decline in the number of first-time entering freshmen.
Under Cole, UM enrollment efforts have focused on attracting incoming students, and on retention.
This story will be updated.
