University of Montana enrollment veep takes Iowa job

University of Montana Vice President for Enrollment and Communications Cathy Cole has accepted a similar job at job at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, according to a Monday announcement by Simpson.

Cole will start her new job as vice president for marketing and strategic communication on Aug. 1, the announcement said.

Cole was hired at UM in June 2018, after being one of four finalists chosen from among 35 applicants.

Previously she’d served as assistant vice president for enrollment services and director of integrated marketing and strategic communications at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

She arrived in the midst of an enrollment slide at UM that began in 2011 and has continued into this year, with the university losing 38% of its enrollment in that time, even as Montana State University gained 22% in full-time student enrollment in the same time period, according to Montana University System figures.