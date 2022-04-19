 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Montana events celebrate Native food systems

Payne Family Native American Center at the University of Montana

The Payne Family Native American Center stands next to the Oval on the University of Montana campus.

 CHASE DOAK, Missoulian

The University of Montana will explore Indigenous food systems with events on Wednesday and Thursday, April 20-21.

The event, called “Healing Grounds: Celebrating Indigenous Farming and Foodways,” will include book readings and panel discussions.

A book reading and discussion of “Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming” will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bonny Heavy Runner Rotunda of UM’s Payne Family Native American Center. Author Liz Carlisle will present, and the event will feature Indigenous food activist Latrice Tatsey, who is featured in the book.

A panel discussion, “Indigenous Farming and Foodways,” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bonny Heavy Runner Rotunda of the Payne Center. Panelists will include Tatsey, Bernadine Young Bird and others.

Signed books will be available for purchase at both events, which are co-sponsored by the UM Ethnobotany Garden, UM PEAS Farm, UM Provost’s Office and community partner Saokio Heritage.

