University of Montana expands mask policy due to local surge of COVID-19 cases

Citing climbing COVID-19 cases in Missoula County, the University of Montana expanded its mask requirement to all indoor settings on Friday. The rule goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 20.
This week, Missoula County surpassed previous records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, new daily cases, as well as average daily new COVID-19 cases. The university also noted the “strain” the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the county is having on local hospitals.
“While we hope this disturbing trend reverses soon, we also believe we can assist with additional mitigation to reduce COVID-19 transmission within our university community,” UM’s COVID-19 Response Team wrote in an email announcing the new rule.
Masks will be required in all buildings, including the Missoula College, common areas of residence halls, as well as the campus fitness and recreation center. Face coverings are to be worn at all times unless an individual is actively eating or drinking.
The mask requirement applies only to public spaces on campus and does not include private offices, residence hall rooms or apartments in UM Housing.
Masks were previously only required to be worn in classrooms, labs, Curry Health Center and UM transportation.
Though the rule is considered temporary, UM did not state how long the new policy would be in place or what indicators would scale back the rule.
“This temporary change in our mask policy is unanimously supported by UM’s shared governance leaders, our ASUM elected student leaders, administrators, Faculty Senate and Staff Senate,” wrote UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz in an email.
Last week, governing bodies at UM representing students and faculty passed non-binding resolutions urging the required use of masks in all indoor and crowded outdoor settings.
In the email announcing the change to the mask policy, UM recommended that those on campus get vaccinated against COVID-19, continue proper hand hygiene and practice social distancing as a means to mitigate the spread of the respiratory illness.
As of Friday, Missoula County reported 113 new cases, bringing it to 1,163 active reports. There have been 116 deaths attributed to COVID-19 among county residents and 12,299 cumulative cases.
About 20% of cases in the county are among those between the ages of 0-19; another 20% are between 20-29 years of age.
Three new cases were reported on Friday in connection to individuals at UM, according to data from the Missoula City-County Health Department. There are now 57 active cases associated with the campus out of 835 cumulative cases.
“With Missoula’s medical system at capacity, UM is taking this proactive measure to be a strong community partner and prevent further spread of this virus,” Kuntz said. “UM has been extremely pleased with the large majority of our students who are doing their part to mitigate COVID-19 on our campus.”
In a press conference on Friday morning, Mayor John Engen said that Missoula is expecting support from the National Guard to arrive next week due to the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the county.
At the same press conference Joyce Dombrowski, the CEO of Providence St. Patrick Hospital, said that everyone on a ventilator with COVID-19 at the hospital right now is unvaccinated.