University of Montana expands mask policy due to local surge of COVID-19 cases

“This temporary change in our mask policy is unanimously supported by UM’s shared governance leaders, our ASUM elected student leaders, administrators, Faculty Senate and Staff Senate,” wrote UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz in an email.

Last week, governing bodies at UM representing students and faculty passed non-binding resolutions urging the required use of masks in all indoor and crowded outdoor settings.

In the email announcing the change to the mask policy, UM recommended that those on campus get vaccinated against COVID-19, continue proper hand hygiene and practice social distancing as a means to mitigate the spread of the respiratory illness.

As of Friday, Missoula County reported 113 new cases, bringing it to 1,163 active reports. There have been 116 deaths attributed to COVID-19 among county residents and 12,299 cumulative cases.

About 20% of cases in the county are among those between the ages of 0-19; another 20% are between 20-29 years of age.

Three new cases were reported on Friday in connection to individuals at UM, according to data from the Missoula City-County Health Department. There are now 57 active cases associated with the campus out of 835 cumulative cases.