University of Montana explores sale of beer and wine on campus

The University of Montana is in the process of purchasing a beer and wine license to eventually bring a taproom to campus.

Few details are available at this time as additional steps need to be taken before it can take shape.

"A major reason why we are exploring this possibility of a taproom on campus is to provide our students further engagement — which is critical as we take steps coming out of the pandemic," said UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz.

This isn't the first time the university has explored allowing the sale of alcohol on campus.

In 1996, the Associated Students of the University of Montana voted to approve serving beer and burgers at a pub in the University Center, but it needed approval from then-President George Dennison before becoming a reality, according to reporting by the Montana Kaimin.

The ASUM's proposal for a bar was vehemently protested by a junior at UM who claimed allowing the sale of beer on campus would encourage underage drinking.

Last year, the Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 247, which revised alcohol laws at universities to allow them to sell beer and wine at college athletic events. UM rolled out beer gardens during its football and basketball seasons this school year.

The university grossed $133,141 in total sales during the six regular season home games. Ultimately UM athletics received $35,541 and UM dining received $18,639 after splitting the total amount with The Badlander, which supplied staffing, products and the alcohol license.

Montana State University also launched beer gardens during their football and basketball seasons as a result of SB 247.

