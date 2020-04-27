University of Montana eyes cutting adjuncts

Part of UM’s plans to trim faculty spending and reorganize departments by 2021 was to cut a net $700,000 in non-tenure-track faculty, according to information on the provost’s website, among other changes.

The analysis could also lead to some classes being canceled, even if some students are already enrolled in them.

UM also is analyzing sabbaticals — semester-long or year-long paid time off allowed to tenured faculty for pursuing research or creative study related to their field. Montana State University in Bozeman announced earlier this year it was suspending all sabbaticals for the coming academic year.

However UM has not made such an announcement, and instead asked faculty scheduled for a sabbatical to submit a form indicating whether they would be willing or able to defer their plans for another year, but so far has not made deferment mandatory.

Because of a Montana University System-wide hiring freeze, any adjunct faculty who are ultimately found to be necessary and offered contracts next semester will need to go through a full approval process through the state’s higher education office, if the freeze is still in effect come August.