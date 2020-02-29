University of Montana eyes new, rehabbed buildings

The University of Montana is eyeing millions of dollars’ worth of new and rehabbed buildings, it announced in a press release last week.

The largest of these is a new teaching complex for the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, to be located near the Charles H. Clapp Building. Plans for this facility are still in the preliminary stages, but a conceptual rendering put out by UM shows a 10-story building with floor-to-ceiling windows, an airy interior and top-floor garden. A list of capital development programs included in the materials for next week’s Board of Regents meeting put its cost at $34 million.

“We were looking at fundraising for a significant portion of this new building, so external private support, and then the intent is ultimately to go to the state,” said the college’s outgoing dean, Tom DeLuca. UM spokesperson Paula Short wrote in an email that “there are non-state funds contributing to the total cost of the building. … Exactly how much will depend on the total cost of the building, and that won’t be known until we are further into the actual design process.“

The University System’s Board of Regents will hear about the proposal at their meeting next week in Dillon, and vote on whether to let UM proceed with this process in May.

A recent debt restructuring freed up millions of additional dollars each year for UM to spend on campus infrastructure. In addition to the new forestry building, the university is currently considering asking the 2021 Legislature for $18 million in spending authority, $6 million each for renovations to the Music Building, Rankin Hall and Mansfield Library, and is looking at a wide range of other repairs and improvements.

