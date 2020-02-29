You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
University of Montana eyes new, rehabbed buildings

University of Montana eyes new, rehabbed buildings

{{featured_button_text}}
Forestry building

A conceptual rendering of the University of Montana's proposed forestry, conservation and science lab teaching complex. 

 University of Montana courtesy photo

The University of Montana is eyeing millions of dollars’ worth of new and rehabbed buildings, it announced in a press release last week.

The largest of these is a new teaching complex for the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, to be located near the Charles H. Clapp Building. Plans for this facility are still in the preliminary stages, but a conceptual rendering put out by UM shows a 10-story building with floor-to-ceiling windows, an airy interior and top-floor garden. A list of capital development programs included in the materials for next week’s Board of Regents meeting put its cost at $34 million.

“We were looking at fundraising for a significant portion of this new building, so external private support, and then the intent is ultimately to go to the state,” said the college’s outgoing dean, Tom DeLuca. UM spokesperson Paula Short wrote in an email that “there are non-state funds contributing to the total cost of the building. … Exactly how much will depend on the total cost of the building, and that won’t be known until we are further into the actual design process.“

The University System’s Board of Regents will hear about the proposal at their meeting next week in Dillon, and vote on whether to let UM proceed with this process in May.

A recent debt restructuring freed up millions of additional dollars each year for UM to spend on campus infrastructure. In addition to the new forestry building, the university is currently considering asking the 2021 Legislature for $18 million in spending authority, $6 million each for renovations to the Music Building, Rankin Hall and Mansfield Library, and is looking at a wide range of other repairs and improvements.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

UM plans steam turbines to generate power
Local News

UM plans steam turbines to generate power

The University of Montana is exploring ways of generating all of its electricity on campus, not only greatly reducing emissions, but saving hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in energy costs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News