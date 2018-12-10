The University of Montana Faculty Senate officially bucked a recommendation from Main Hall to terminate the university's minor in South and Southeast Asian Studies.
"We felt it would be an unnecessary deletion, and that ultimately, the students would lose out," said Marc Hendrix, chair of the Faculty Senate committee that recommended retention.
As part of UM's effort to fix its budget, the Office of the Provost last month proposed a series of curricular changes tied to a plan for faculty reductions. Among the changes recommended for the College of Humanities and Sciences was the termination of the Global Humanities and Religions program along with its South and Southeast Asian Studies minor.
UM has a longstanding relationship with countries in South and Southeast Asia and a stated interest in interdisciplinary education. The elimination of a minor is not the type of change that sparks protests on The Oval, but in this case, faculty leaders drew a different conclusion about the value of the minor to UM and its students.
Professor Ruth Vanita said the minor is interdisciplinary, and like many of UM's 17 interdisciplinary minors, it has a small number of students. However, she said such minors don't come at a cost to the university because faculty will teach the affiliated courses regardless of the status of the minor.
In this case, Vanita said the topic is key: "It's a very important region of growing global importance."
Deena Mansour, interim executive director of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center, said UM's historical relationship with South and Southeast Asia reaches beyond the campus.
"It's really woven through not just the University of Montana but community engagement," Mansour said.
The center is named for U.S. Sen. Mike Mansfield and his wife, Maureen Hayes Mansfield. Mansour said a lot of people think of Mike Mansfield primarily as the former U.S. ambassador to Japan, but he felt passion for Southeast Asia.
"He was very concerned with America's secret bombing of Laos and Cambodia," Mansour said.
The Mansfield Center brings 80 Asian leaders a year to Missoula and sponsors trips overseas by UM students and faculty, Mansour said. People from Asia lecture in courses that are part of the minor, and the center supports the research abroad of faculty who teach classes in the minor.
"This is a really important area for us," she said.
Hendrix, also a professor in geosciences, said the committee — Academic Standards and Curriculum Review — concurred with the administration's recommendation to eliminate Global Humanities and Religions because UM does not have enough faculty to deliver on the major.
However, he said at the recommendation of Vanita and anthropology professor G.G. Weix, the committee concluded retention of the South and Southeast Asian Studies minor was viable and valuable to UM and its students, or "academically reasonable." He also said the administration has anticipated creating interdisciplinary programs, and the minor fits.
"We felt it (termination) didn't really work with that end goal in mind," Hendrix said.
The committee "approved termination" of the B.A. and minor in Global Humanities and Religions with the caveat that the interdisciplinary minor be separated from the mix. At its most recent meeting, the Faculty Senate voted to affirm the decision. The Montana Board of Regents will make the final call.