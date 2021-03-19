University of Montana faculty oppose target $2.6 million cut to College of Humanities and Sciences

Kuntz said incorporating the number of majors and external research funding allows for a more flexible budget to ensure that colleges seeing more student interest get the resources they need to continue to grow.

UM continues to prioritize arts and humanities on campus through the cost per student credit hour in the College of Humanities and Sciences, he said, with the university’s investment per student credit hour having gone up 40% in the past decade, from $162 per student credit hour in 2010 to $278 per credit hour in 2020.

The budget allocation process for fiscal year 2023 will be a collaborative process between deans, department chairs and leadership on campus, with a focus on meeting the needs and the interests of students, Kuntz said.

"This allocation model going forward will be a living model so it can ebb and flow as we see student interests change," Kuntz said. "So as we see more students enroll in the College of Humanities and Sciences and we see that student credit hour number go up again, the college will start receiving additional resources."

Still, some faculty in the college disagree.

"When you start attacking departments and cutting programs, then your enrollment goes lower," Kia said. "It makes your menu less attractive. I mean, it's a vicious cycle. It spirals down."

