University of Montana faculty oppose target $2.6 million cut to College of Humanities and Sciences

Faculty at the University of Montana’s College of Humanities and Sciences are criticizing a proposal to cut $2.6 million from the college's budget by fiscal year 2023.
In a document titled “Reject the Proposed New Budget Model for the University of Montana,” unnamed UM faculty and staff write that the proposed cut would cause “deep and irreversible damage” to the College of Humanities and Sciences and to the university as a whole.
“Many tenured faculty in CHS will be fired, entire CHS departments may be eliminated, and every CHS department will be severely weakened; this will weaken in turn the many departments outside of CHS that depend upon the essential courses that CHS provides,” the document states. “UM will acquire the stigma of a university that has abandoned its commitment to higher education.”
The release of the document by faculty comes after Larry Hufford, former dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences, stepped down from the position in early March due to limitations of the “current budget environment.”
University of Montana spokesman Dave Kuntz said the administration’s proposed $2.6 million cut to the College of Humanities and Sciences is a preliminary target that was created using the university’s new budget model, which focuses on reallocating resources based primarily on student interest.
As part of the new model, colleges with student growth will receive more funding, including the College of Health, the College of Forestry, the Honors College and the College of Law, according to budget information provided by UM.
The university has faced budgetary challenges in recent years, which has resulted in cuts to various departments. Since 2014, UM has seen about a 29% decrease in enrollment, going from 11,461 students enrolled in the spring semester of 2014 to 8,164 enrolled in the spring 2021 semester, according to numbers published by the university.
Since the budget peaked in fiscal year 2015, the administration has cut more than $15 million. To date, the College of Humanities and Sciences — the university’s largest college — has incurred more than $10.4 million of the cuts imposed.
UM President Seth Bodnar said in a January letter to the UM community that Acting Provost Reed Humphrey and the deans of each college were working to determine how to “best allocate resources across our academic enterprise.”
“This obligation requires us to make adjustments that will include reductions in some areas and strategic reallocations to others, adjustments that will be data-informed and driven by the type of education we believe our students deserve,” Bodnar wrote.
'Nothing left to cut'
Tuition and student fees, as well as state appropriations, are the university’s main sources of revenue. The budget model divides the total revenue among colleges using weighted categories that include student credit hours, the number of academic majors in that college and external research funding.
Faculty in the College of Humanities and Sciences argue that the new model fails to prioritize the preservation of UM's status as Montana’s flagship liberal arts university, and say that cuts to the college will impact the quality of education for every student attending UM and make it more difficult for UM to retain these students.
Mehrdad Kia, professor of history and director of UM’s Central and Southwest Asian Studies Center, believes the cuts to the department will lead to a loss in faculty positions and course offerings that the col lege cannot afford to lose, he said.
“We don't teach Chinese history, we don't teach Japanese history, we don't teach European history, or at least European now is very limited, we don't teach African history, we don't teach Indian history, we don't teach Southeast Asian history,” Kia said. “How can you actually expect parents to send their kids to study history here?”
Faculty also argue that the new model fails to acknowledge the cuts that were already made to the College of Humanities and Sciences.
“There's nothing left to cut,” said Paul Muench, the head of the philosophy department at UM.
The college is already “chronically understaffed,” Muench said, adding that cutting staff as a way to meet the target budget is hardly an option.
The document criticizing the new budget argues against including the number of majors at a particular college and external research funding as weighted factors for allocating funding.
“While it is understandable that the University might want to identify and support programs on campus that have successful majors, it is not obvious that the University should allocate resources based on the number of majors to the detriment of other colleges and schools, many of which provide essential support for these programs through offering general education courses and other service courses that students need as part of their major,” the document states.
Faculty argue that using student credit hours alone as a tool for allocating revenue, while imperfect, would be a more transparent model that reflects how students choose to spend their money on courses.
“There is a reasonably straightforward relationship between the tuition and state-appropriated revenue that is paid to the University and the SCHs (student credit hours) that are awarded to students,” the document states.
Kuntz said incorporating the number of majors and external research funding allows for a more flexible budget to ensure that colleges seeing more student interest get the resources they need to continue to grow.
UM continues to prioritize arts and humanities on campus through the cost per student credit hour in the College of Humanities and Sciences, he said, with the university’s investment per student credit hour having gone up 40% in the past decade, from $162 per student credit hour in 2010 to $278 per credit hour in 2020.
The budget allocation process for fiscal year 2023 will be a collaborative process between deans, department chairs and leadership on campus, with a focus on meeting the needs and the interests of students, Kuntz said.
"This allocation model going forward will be a living model so it can ebb and flow as we see student interests change," Kuntz said. "So as we see more students enroll in the College of Humanities and Sciences and we see that student credit hour number go up again, the college will start receiving additional resources."
Still, some faculty in the college disagree.
"When you start attacking departments and cutting programs, then your enrollment goes lower," Kia said. "It makes your menu less attractive. I mean, it's a vicious cycle. It spirals down."