University of Montana fall enrollment down 1.5% but welcomes large freshman class

The University of Montana saw a slight dip in overall enrollment this fall despite welcoming its largest freshman class in six years.

Decreased enrollment at Missoula College and online partnership programs for physical therapy largely drove the 1.5% reduction in overall enrollment compared to last fall.

Last year, UM enrollment grew for the first time in nearly a decade, bringing it to 10,106 total students. This year, there are 9,955 total students enrolled at the University of Montana, which includes undergraduates, graduate students, the law school and students at Missoula College.

“UM continues to show a strong enrollment trajectory,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “With the number of first-year students increasing, the improved retention rate among our students since 2018 and continued growth on our main campus, UM is now firmly in a cycle of growth.”

This year’s freshman class consists of 1,351 people, a 6% increase from fall 2021. Additionally, there are 74 first-year students who enrolled at the university with fewer than 30 college credits they earned through dual-enrollment courses in high school, bringing the total number of first-year students on campus to 1,425.

Within the large freshman class, the main campus saw a 8.4% increase of resident students compared to last fall, and a slight boost of students attending from out of state.

Despite the overall drop in enrollment, there are 8,094 students enrolled at the main campus — slightly more than last fall’s 8,074.

The main campus saw growth among veteran students, students with disabilities and Native Americans. However, there were decreases among first-generation students and students who receive federal student aid, or Pell Grants.

There was a decline of 2.3% of students enrolled at Missoula College from last fall, bringing its enrollment to 1,215. However, there are 192 students participating in dual-enrollment credit opportunities, which is 35% up from the previous year.

Students participating in short-term academic programs through Missoula College are not currently reflected in the university’s census. This year, there are 758 students enrolled in classes through AccelerateMT, which provides training for the highest-demand skills through a variety of partnerships with local businesses in Montana.

“AccelerateMT's proven track record of providing rapid training to meet key workforce needs made them an ideal partner as we seek to strengthen Montana’s pipeline of skilled workers,” said Laurie Esau, commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor & Industry. “The success we see today will help ensure a robust Montana workforce for years to come.”

Though the program has course offerings online and at various campuses across the state, AccelerateMT is housed within Missoula College. If those students were reflected in both the university and Missoula College’s enrollment it would bring their respective total enrollments to 10,713 and 1,973.

An 18% decrease in participation in the Rehab Essentials online physical therapy partnership program also pushed down the university’s overall enrollment. Since 2008, the university has partnered with Rehab Essentials for physical therapists across the world who seek a mid-career graduate degree.

“As the pool of physical therapists wishing to bridge to a doctoral degree naturally declines, the number of enrolled students in this program was expected to decrease,” said Reed Humphrey, dean of the UM College of Health.

A similar academic partnership is expected to launch soon for occupational therapists, which Humphrey anticipates will increase enrollment in the future.

Retention at the university held steady at 74%. Since Bodnar started as UM’s president in 2018, student retention has risen 6%.

Additionally, the university’s fall tuition revenue is up nearly $40 million and is 12.4% higher than the same period in 2021.

“UM is on sound financial footing,” said Paul Lasiter, the university’s vice president for operations and finance. “We are well positioned to continue making critical investments in our students and our campus infrastructure for years to come.“

Montana's other flagship university also reported a slight dip in its overall enrollment from last fall and also has a sizable freshman class, according to reporting from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Montana State University's total enrollment is at 16,688 this fall, with 3,752 first-time college students.