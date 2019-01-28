The University of Montana has announced "a significant reduction" in fines levied by the U.S. Department of Education against the campus for "inaccurate and misleading" crime statistics — from nearly $1 million to $395,000.
UM's fine of $966,614 appeared in September to be one of the highest on record for campus security issues, but the flagship appealed the amount. UM earlier noted the fine was based on data the campus itself reclassified from 2012 to 2015.
The Jeanne Clery Act requires colleges and universities that receive federal funds to report crime statistics so the public can assess campus safety. In an earlier letter to UM, the DOE noted prospective students and employees must be able to rely on the safety disclosures.
"UM's violations of the Clery Act and the Department's regulations are very serious," said the letter. "UM's current and prospective students and employees rely on the institution to provide accurate disclosures of campus crime statistics so they can make informed decisions about their personal safety.
"UM provided its current students and employees with inaccurate and misleading crime statistics for calendar years 2012 through 2015 as part of its" annual security reports, the letter said.
Monday, the Department of Education did not answer questions by press time about the rationale for the reduction or whether the original amount represented a gross overestimation by the agency.
UM will make monthly payments through January 2024, according to the university. Monthly payments over the course of 60 months would be $6,583, nearly the annual $7,242 cost of tuition and fees for a Montana student.
In an email to the campus Friday, UM President Seth Bodnar said the university's commitment to campus safety is "unwavering" and the campus will continue its efforts to "ensure a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for all."
"It is important to note the errors identified in these past reports have to do with process and the categorization of crimes in the statistics that were submitted," Bodnar wrote. "This is not an issue of the university’s efforts around prevention and response to crime."
The president also noted the situation identified ways UM must improve its classification and reporting, and the campus would continue to adapt and improve "as guidelines evolve."
"We have taken active steps to institute better processes for data collection, classification of crimes and accurate reporting of our statistical information," Bodnar said in the email.
Monday, the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, which had been in discussion with the Department of Education, did not provide any written statement by the department about the fine reduction but said one would be available at a later date.
"Our counsel has talked with DOE representatives and it’s our understanding there will be a document issued by DOE that we can provide as DOE’s position on the outcome," said Kevin McRae, spokesman for the Commissioner's Office, in an email.
The statistics review started in 2011, when the department conducted a crime program assessment at UM and found that UM did not properly classify crimes or publish accurate and complete data. Based on those findings and media reports of mishandled sexual assault and harassment offenses, the department expanded its review to 2012 through 2015.
In January 2017, the department asked UM to review its earlier crime statistics "to determine the extent of underreported and misclassified crimes," the letter said.
The original fine partly was based on UM's decision to err on the side of including crimes if a statistic in review was in question, according to earlier information from UM. The university noted other factors, including crime classification changes — such as from a theft to burglary — and the abbreviated way city police used to report crimes, which led to omissions by UM.
At the time, the DOE noted correction of violations "after the fact does not diminish the seriousness of reporting inaccurate data on campus crime statistics at the time the crimes occurred."