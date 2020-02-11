University of Montana Food Pantry celebrates first year helping hungry students

Shawn Grove, director of UM's Veterans Education and Transition Services Office, donated a 1986 framed DC Batman comic book called "Heroes Against Hunger" that he bought as a kid.

Grove said the satellite pantry at the VETS Office has helped students easily grab what they need while also maintaining their privacy because they have to interact with less people at the satellite office than at the main office.

Although some students worried about stigmas associated with food insecurity, Cowley said it's more common for students to worry that they're "taking something from someone else who might need it more."

"We always try to remind students that we will get more food," Cowley said. "Your need is important to you. We're not here to judge who needs what."

Cowley said the pantry is currently in need of monetary donations to purchase food, in addition to food donations — especially rice, peanut butter and canned protein, and canned, fresh or frozen fruits and veggies — that can be dropped at the main office any time.

"This time of year is kind of a donation desert, so we're really having to rely more and more on past donations and our ability to purchase food because people just aren't donating food at the same rate they do in the fall," Cowley said.

