University of Montana Food Pantry

At the University of Montana, donations to the UM Food Pantry can be dropped off anytime at the after-hours donation basket at the West Atrium Desk in the University Center.

The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

"Another great way to support the UM Food Pantry is to donate online at umt.edu/foodpantry or to do a UM employee payroll deduction," said Kat Cowley, UM Food Pantry student coordinator.

Call the UM Food Pantry at 406-243-5125 or email umpantry@umontana.edu if you or your group would like to assist.

For more information, go to umt.edu/uc/food-pantry/default.php.