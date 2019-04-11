Missoula College student Ronnie Foredice works as a technician doing oil changes on cars, and once in a while between paychecks, he visits the University of Montana Food Pantry for staples.
"I hope it's something we can continue to have moving forward because students need that," said Foredice, who also has volunteered at the pantry.
This week, the pantry put out a call for more food or dollar donations, noting shelves are low on rice, beans, canned or frozen fruit and pasta sauce.
"Despite the joke, it's not normal to survive off ramen noodles," said Kat Cowley, student coordinator at the UM Food Pantry, in a statement.
The UM Food Pantry opened in February, and as of Tuesday, it had provided 602 pounds of food, Cowley said. She said the service has distributed roughly 270 pounds of food each month out of its main shop in the University Center and four satellite locations, or "Grizzly Cupboards."
Food insecurity is a problem for students in Missoula and across the country.
A 2018 report called "Still Hungry and Homeless in College" notes 36 percent of university and college students were "food insecure" in the 30 days prior to the survey. The report was based on data collected from 43,000 students at 66 higher education institutions in 20 states and Washington, D.C.
"Nine percent of community college students and 6% of university students said they had gone at least one whole day during the last month without eating because they lacked money," said the report by the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, now the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice.
The center describes itself as a nonprofit "action research center" focused on rethinking and restructuring higher education and social policies and practices to create opportunities for all students to complete college.
Cowley said UM will be included in the survey and report this year, but she knows from anecdotal evidence and personal experience the need in Missoula exists. She said the high cost of housing is one factor that contributes to food insecurity for UM and Missoula College students.
"Students are people first, and we have all the same problems other people might," said Cowley, in her first year as a graduate student in public administration.
The pantry's main shop in the UC has served roughly 55 people since it opened, Cowley said. Additionally, she delivers food every other week to four satellite locations, TRIO Support Student Services, American Indian Student Services, the UM VETS Office, and Missoula College.
Aaron Brock, executive director at the Missoula Food Bank, said the nonprofit hasn't historically seen large numbers of students. Nonetheless, last year, he said the Food Bank counted 400 students who used its services.
He said the addition of the UM Food Pantry to the community means there's one more place where people can get nutritious food.
"This makes food that much more accessible for many students, and that is just a good thing," Brock said.
Foredice, who plans to study philosophy or sociology at UM after he completes his associate degree, said the pantry's multiple locations are especially important to meeting students' needs.
"It's not just one place everyone has to funnel to," Foredice said.
He also said the pantry provides foods that students like to eat and know how to stretch, such as canned tuna, canned meats, and macaroni and cheese. One added benefit is that Cowley makes people feel at ease because she understands what it's like to need help with groceries.
"She makes you feel comfortable whenever you go in and get the necessities that will actually sustain you for as long as you need," Foredice said.
The food pantry also provides personal care items, such as toilet paper, shampoo, laundry detergent, tampons and toothbrushes.
Students are the target population, but Cowley said the pantry possibly has other users. She said no customers have identified themselves as UM staff, but "we know staff here are severely underpaid."
When she herself needed help, a roommate who received financial support from her parents bought extra groceries, and Cowley's aunt pitched in, too.
But Cowley, also on the board of the Missoula Food Bank, said not all students have parents who can support them, and not everyone can afford a meal plan. UM's website notes the cost of a meal plan for each semester is $2,836.
This summer, the need for the pantry could drop with fewer people on campus, but it also could rise if students who work on campus get fewer hours than they did in the semester. "I'm prepared for either scenario," Cowley said.
The UM Food Pantry operates on grants and donations, including support from the Office of the Provost, which Cowley said she hopes is renewable; as well as the Missoula Federal Credit Union, the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce, Blackfoot Communications, Cedar Mountain Software and the Montana Food Bank Network.