University of Montana ghosts come to life with Brantly Hall haunted house

For two weekends in October the supposed ghosts of Brantly Hall come to life with a little help from the University of Montana’s chapter of the American Indigenous Business Leaders.

The group’s annual haunted house returned last year after a hiatus due to the pandemic. This year it's back with more spooky decorations, costumes and volunteers sure to frighten anyone bold enough to take the tour.

“I know it’s kind of sinister, but I really enjoyed when we were just getting people to the point where they’re almost crying,” said Millie Bearleggins, the chapter’s president who helped with the haunted house last year. “That’s my favorite part. I like knowing we did a really good job.”

The haunted house serves as a fundraiser to help get the group to the American Indigenous Business Leaders annual conference each spring. This fall, the group was named the top chapter in the nation.

O’maste-win Foster, who is vice president of the chapter, is also returning to the haunted house this year and is excited to put together the event for the community. Last year was her first time participating in a student group.

“I just like being able to put something on for the community and seeing people come on out and enjoy it as well as seeing the hard work we’ve planned come through,” Foster said.

At their chapter meeting on Wednesday night, the group sorted through their boxes and bags of spring-loaded spiders, webs, blacklights and masks in preparation for their first weekend.

Walking through the Brantly Hall basement during daylight hours is creepy enough to get people’s hair to stand on end. It was originally built as a girls' dormitory in 1922 and now serves employees working with alumni relations and communications.

Given its history, it's no surprise Brantly's often considered one of the most haunted places on campus alongside Jeanette Rankin Hall, Main Hall and the underground steam tunnels.

University staff — some who even consider themselves to be skeptics — have encountered an apparition in the building, which is believed to be a former female student who died by suicide in 1929, though no record of the incident has been found.

Over the years people in Brantly Hall have heard a persistent knock on a radiator, items have been moved around playfully, and a downstairs window unexpectedly shattered from the inside out.

Bearleggins herself said she came face-to-face with the ghost after last year’s haunted house.

“As we were getting ready to lock up, my sister saw somebody, like a girl, standing down at the end of the hallway,” Bearleggins said. “She said, ‘Sister, who is that down there?’

“There’s nobody there, there shouldn’t be anybody there because we were locking up,” she continued. “I looked down the end of the hallway and I saw ugly shoes, really ugly, and I just slammed the door shut, turned the lights on and said we’re not coming back.

“So the rumors are true,” she said.

This year’s haunted house will be held on Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 21-22, as well as Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $5 a person, $8 per couple or $30 for groups of five to seven people. Larger groups can email millie.bearleggins@umconnect.umt.edu for rates and availability.