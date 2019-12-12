The plants of northwest Montana speak volumes to Rose Bear Don’t Walk.
The bitterroot, she explained, was her Salish ancestors’ go-to survival food in times of famine. They also availed themselves of the mountains; the berries and the tiny potatoes of the spring beauty plant.
She’s spent the past few years researching how the Salish people use these plants for her master’s thesis. And last month, she was one of four women scientists — out of more than 100 applicants — to receive a Fellowship for the Future to apply that knowledge in her community.
“I'm still over the moon about it,” she told the Missoulian last week.
Growing up in St. Ignatius of Salish and Crow descent, Bear Don’t Walk was heir to a long tradition of Indigenous botany. “It wouldn’t technically be called farming or agriculture, but it was a type of maintenance that Salish people employed,” she said. "They cleared out meadows, they used controlled burning … they would distribute seeds, all different things that would help the plant.”
Bear Don’t Walk traces her formal study of ethnobotany — the ways cultures relate to plants — to her undergraduate days at Yale. While working on a degree in political science with a focus in environmental policy, “I learned a lot about food systems and basically the barriers that were put up between tribal nations and accessing healthy nutritious and ancestral foods, so I was really interested … in finding ways to mitigate those issues.”
After graduating Yale in 2016, Bear Don’t Walk started a graduate degree at the State University of New York-Syracuse, but soon looked closer to home. “I was like, ‘I want to do work with traditional plants here, where I come from,’ and so after spending the semester there I decided to transfer to the University (of Montana) because I thought it would be a better fit for me in terms of studying the plants of this region.”
So began her master’s thesis in environmental studies, which she defended Wednesday. She described it as “a cultural analysis of traditional Salish food plants.” The research has taken her out into the field to find and photograph those plants in their various stages of growth. She’s also worked with the Selis Qlispe Culture Committee, and conducted interviews and even an online survey to learn more about how residents have interacted with plants in the past and present.
Research like this has gained attention in recent years, explained Bear Don’t Walk’s thesis advisor, associate professor Rosalyn LaPier. “I think it’s a growing field at the university. I teach a class on traditional ecological knowledge of Native peoples, and at this point the University of Montana is one of the few places that you can actually go and take a class on traditional ecological knowledge as a standalone course,” she said.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway to bring researchers from more diverse backgrounds into the sciences. According to the National Science Foundation, white men made up nearly half of the U.S. Science and Engineering workforce in 2015; white women, 18%; Native American women, less than half of 1%.
An organization called 500 Women Scientists aims to change those numbers, in part by launching a “Fellowship for the Future.” It provides a $5,000 honorarium, $1,000 a year in supplemental funds and other forms of support for a woman of color in science to conduct a research or outreach project.
LaPier said that Bear Don’t Walk’s interests, “in terms of looking at ethnobotany and looking at food plants of the Salish people really fits within what the 500 Women Scientists were trying to celebrate with this fellowship.”
The application included both written and video components and an interview. Bear Don’t Walk found out that she was the winner last month; the fellowship recipients were officially announced Wednesday. “I’m still kind of shocked by it, to be honest,” she said.
With her outreach project, Bear Don’t Walk aims to build on her master’s thesis. By the end of her first year, she aims to host a series of workshops on the Flathead Indian Reservation about different plants’ ethnobotanical aspects. Afterwards, she plans to draw on those workshops and community input to produce and distribute ethnobotanical materials for the reservation.
“I'm hoping that the more people learn about Salish ethnobotanical knowledge the more that I'll see people engaging with the plants themselves,” she said. “In my research I found that the people are really excited and they want to do it … they just don’t have the tools to be able to do so in their own lives, so by providing them those tools I hope that they can take (the) initiative and be able to go out and engage with plants.”
And that, Bear Don’t Walk predicts, will bring plenty of benefits to her community.
“Engaging in that relationship reconnects a lot of people to their identity, to their culture, to their language, and it makes them feel good not only physically, but mentally, spiritually and emotionally.”