University of Montana graduates 1,800 students in spring commencement ceremony

Students returned to the Adams Center for spring commencement from the University of Montana after the pandemic disrupted ceremonies for the last two years.

The university produced nearly 1,800 degree candidates this semester, who were celebrated in two graduation ceremonies on Saturday. Both ceremonies were livestreamed online as well.

Many graduates began their academic journeys at UM four years ago in 2018 — the same year Seth Bodnar took the reins as president of the university.

“It’s been my privilege to learn, adapt and grow alongside each of you as we navigated challenges that had not been seen before in our lifetime,” Bodnar said. “You know, it is a significant achievement to earn a UM degree under any circumstances, but to do so while enduring the tremendous disruptions of a global pandemic that upended nearly every aspect of our lives, well, that is remarkable.

“So congratulations and I hope you are very proud of what you’ve achieved,” he continued.

The first ceremony of the day included students in the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, College of Business, Department of Public Administration and Policy, The Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and the College of Health.

Graduates from the College of Humanities and Sciences, College of the Arts and Media and Missoula College were honored in the afternoon.

Leasi Mana, a music student, sang the national anthem at both ceremonies.

This year’s spring commencement was the first in about 26 years that Chief Earl Old Person did not accompany the Rawhide Orchestra of the Blackfeet Nation to perform. Old Person died in October 2021 at the age of 92. He was the longest-serving elected tribal official in the country.

Despite Old Person’s absence, the Rawhide Orchestra continued its tradition and performed an Honor Song for the graduates at both ceremonies. They first performed without Old Person at this school year’s fall commencement ceremony.

“The first start is for all you graduates — second start is for Earl,” said Paul “Windy” Old Chief, the last surviving member of the group, who was accompanied by Alrin Edwards, Old Person’s grandson, and Josh Horn, great-grandson of original Rawhide Singer Kenneth Old Person.

“And like I said at this funeral in our Blackfeet language, I sang alone that day,” Old Chief said. “But today, I have their grandsons helping me and I sure do miss my friend Earl — Chief Earl.”

Noah Durnell, the Associated Students of the University of Montana president this school year, addressed the graduates before receiving his own bachelor’s degree in music.

In his address, Durnell spoke about the unique qualities and perspectives graduates from UM will bring to effect positive change in the future. He also implored students to celebrate those who supported them throughout college, whether they be friends, family or professors.

“Today we graduate knowing that our canvas is blank but that we have an arsenal of tools provided by our education to paint it,” Durnell said. "We can create meaning, be true artists, as we enter a world that calls on innovation and creativity."

The university also awarded two honorary doctorates this spring.

The first went to UM alumnus Dennis K. Eck, who received an honorary degree of business and was the commencement speaker for the first ceremony. Eck was raised in Wolf Point and went on to rise through the ranks of the business world, serving as the CEO for American Food and Drug among other positions. In 2001, Eck was named Australia’s Most Astute Business Leader.

Eck and his wife Gretchen previously donated $8.3 million to support the renovation of what is now called Eck Hall.

“I’m grateful for the recognition,” Eck said. "The recognition, I think, validates the quality of my liberal arts degree. Liberal arts teaches you many lessons.”

Eck said that the degree taught him how to overcome challenges and find creative solutions to problems.

“Finally, success is based on a willingness to fail,” Eck said. “We learn and then we make each iteration better. What you learned is important but learning to learn I think is the real prize.”

Jim Scott received an honorary degree of humane letters and addressed the graduates in the afternoon. Scott grew up in Wyoming and launched a career as a community banker with First Interstate Bank. He is also a noted philanthropist.

“Congratulations to all of the 2022 graduates,” Scott said. “Continue to strive to do your very best. The future needs you. I am truly grateful to be honored by the University of Montana.”

After the ceremony, graduates poured out of the Adams Center and onto the lawn outside, waiting to greet their friends and families.

Although they have their diplomas in hand, many found it bittersweet to say goodbye to the campus and experiences that brought them to this point.

“I think I’ll miss my friends and definitely the feel on campus — it’s awesome,” said Emily Botkin of Denver, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. “The environment is very inclusive and I love that.”

Botkin said she would be giving her graduation stole to her dad in gratitude.

“He’s the one that probably helped me the most,” Botkin said.

After graduation, Botkin will complete her student-teaching at Hellgate Elementary School.

Bodnar encouraged graduates to serve their communities in the future and help tackle challenges that the global society is facing.

“As you receive your degree today and join the ranks of UM alumni,” Bodnar said, "remember that you stand on the shoulders of those who have been here before you and that you will create the future for those who follow in your footsteps."

