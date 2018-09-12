The Missoula County Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged University of Montana Grizzlies running back Jeremy Calhoun for an alleged assault in May, in which he is accused of punching out another UM student's two front teeth in a downtown fight.
Calhoun is charged with misdemeanor assault, which carries a maximum six-month jail penalty and possible $500 fine. His initial appearance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday in Missoula County Justice Court.
The star running back was suspended Aug. 31 for two games for violating the university's student-athlete code conduct. University officials confirmed to the Missoulian then that the suspension was tied to the fight. He also was cited with disorderly conduct on June 21. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in Municipal Court on Aug. 31.
UM Athletic Director Kent Haslam said Wednesday the assault charge requires no further action on the university's part because the two-game suspension was already imposed in response to the incident. If coaching staff want to tack on additional disciplinary action, it's their choice, he said.
Calhoun was a force for the Griz ground game last year, something that’s been lacking in the first two games of the 2018 season. UM’s three running backs have accumulated a total 73 yards in the first two outings. By this time last year, Calhoun had 119 yards in two games. He finished with a team-high 684 yards on 158 carries by the 2017 season’s end.
According to charging documents filed Wednesday, Missoula police responded to Providence St. Patrick Hospital around 1:30 a.m. on May 5 after reports of a fight in front of Stockman's Bar. At the hospital, the victim, missing two front teeth, told authorities several people were harassing his roommate while they were standing in front of the bar, and a verbal altercation ramped up to a melee outside the bar.
The victim said he was trying to break up the fight when Calhoun struck him in the teeth. Two of the victim's friends confirmed his account, according to court documents. The victim's mother told the Missoulian shortly after the fight her son would need several surgeries on his jaw as a result of the assault.
Five days after police responded to the hospital, Calhoun provided a statement to a Missoula police detective, according to the affidavit. His statement said an argument outside the bar escalated into a physical fight, and that he had punched the victim twice, although he said only one blow connected.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed several men fighting in the street during the time and in the place in question, police reported. The video reportedly showed the fight go to the ground, with Calhoun punching down at another man. When the victim stepped in and grabbed Calhoun around the waist to separate the brawl, Calhoun reportedly turned toward the victim and threw two punches in his face.
Calhoun will appear before substitute Justice of the Peace Alex Beal, who is also presiding over his Municipal Court case. His next hearing in that case is set for Oct. 25.
This story will be updated.