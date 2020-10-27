University of Montana hires new dean

UM is holding off on a search for a dean of the College of Health and a new provost. Marketa Marvanova, dean of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy, has been serving as acting dean of the College of Health since Humphrey, who formerly headed the college, took over as acting provost upon Jon Harbor’s departure in July.

“We plan to hold a search for the new provost in the future,” said Paula Short, communications director, in an email. “We have not set the timeline for the search — in part because we’ve been fortunate to have Dean Humphrey, who has deep knowledge and experience on campus to provide leadership, especially with the disruption of COVID-19.”

UM is also hiring for a registrar as well as a vice president of marketing and communications. After Vice President of Enrollment and Communications Cathy Cole announced her departure this summer after two years at the flagship, her role was split into two sectors, Short said. UM hired Mary Kreta as the vice president of enrollment management in August, and Kreta oversees admissions, financial aid and alumni outreach offices. The vice president of marketing and communications will oversee public relations and branding and will serve as UM’s official spokesperson.