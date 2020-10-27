University of Montana hires new dean

The University of Montana has hired Laurie Baefsky as the new dean of the College of Arts and Media.
Baefsky currently serves as the associate dean of research and strategic partnerships for the College of Arts and Media at University of Colorado in Denver and will start her position at UM in January 2021, according to a press release.
“I’m excited to immerse myself in the vibrant arts scene that defines UM and Missoula,” she said in the release. “The College of Arts and Media’s richly diverse programming offers the ideal blend of deep tradition and generative new invention.”
Baefsky holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in flute performance from Stony Brook University and has worked in arts education and research development in Utah and Virginia.
“Dr. Baefsky comes to UM with a successful track record in traditional and interdisciplinary program development — both inside and outside of academia,” said Reed Humphrey, UM acting provost and vice president for academic affairs. “She presented a compelling vision for the future of arts and media throughout the recruitment process … ,” he said.
The College of Arts and Media offers degrees in art, media arts, journalism, theater and dance, and integrated arts and education. Interim dean John DeBoer will continue to serve until Baefsky takes over in January.
UM is holding off on a search for a dean of the College of Health and a new provost. Marketa Marvanova, dean of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy, has been serving as acting dean of the College of Health since Humphrey, who formerly headed the college, took over as acting provost upon Jon Harbor’s departure in July.
“We plan to hold a search for the new provost in the future,” said Paula Short, communications director, in an email. “We have not set the timeline for the search — in part because we’ve been fortunate to have Dean Humphrey, who has deep knowledge and experience on campus to provide leadership, especially with the disruption of COVID-19.”
UM is also hiring for a registrar as well as a vice president of marketing and communications. After Vice President of Enrollment and Communications Cathy Cole announced her departure this summer after two years at the flagship, her role was split into two sectors, Short said. UM hired Mary Kreta as the vice president of enrollment management in August, and Kreta oversees admissions, financial aid and alumni outreach offices. The vice president of marketing and communications will oversee public relations and branding and will serve as UM’s official spokesperson.
Tom Crady became UM’s first enrollment vice president in 2016 under former UM President Royce Engstrom. The next year Seth Bodnar became the new UM president and opted to not renew Crady’s contract, instead combining enrollment and communications. Cole was hired for the combined position in the summer of 2018 for a $170,000 salary.
The salary posted for the vice president of marketing and communications position is $130,000 and the priority deadline to apply is Nov. 1.
Mazana Boerboom contributed to this story.
