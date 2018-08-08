A restructure at the University of Montana's largest college is moving forward with level or improved wages for affected staff.
Initially, the reorganization in the College of Humanities and Sciences called for roughly 25 percent of its staff to reapply for jobs, but the Staff Senate advocated for the transition to be less burdensome. This week, Staff Senate President Luke Alford said the administration found a more palatable solution that's permissible in the union contract.
Staff received offer letters to step into new roles, and he noted employees will be either at or above their former pay grades.
"They made sure that no one was going to lose money on this," Alford said.
The restructure is partly intended to fill gaps that emerged after cutbacks at the college. UM officials earlier noted the new structure is meant to boost academic advising and "front line" administration.
"They needed to reorganize to better serve students. In fact, they're staffing up in that college right now," Alford said.
Jenny McNulty, incoming interim dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences, said in an email that 13 out of 14 staff signed their offer letters, and the changes take effect Aug. 12. The college also is recruiting for three staff positions.
The change puts a student advising center in the Liberal Arts Building where the English Department used to be located. Tuesday, English Department Chair Beverly Chin showed three offices the department would move to, one to be a faculty lounge, one a work room with copy machine and mailboxes, and one a graduate student lounge.
Although the change breaks up the offices of the English Department, a fixture in the building, Chin said the move was necessary in order to open the advising center and offer students academic support.
"For the convenience of the students, that made a lot of sense," Chin said.
McNulty noted the advising center should be open by the time school starts, and Alford said staff members will be in their new jobs in time for the start of the school year. Autumn semester starts Aug. 27.
"All of the staff are really trying to hit the ground running, so to speak, before the students get here," Alford said.
Also on the brief tour, staff member Laura Jones said she accepted one of the college's offers to work in another role. Previously, she provided financial and other support for the English Department, and in the restructure, she was promoted to work as a budget analyst for several departments.
The change places more budget responsibilities on her shoulders, but it also means Jones gets to learn new processes and work with the same colleagues she appreciates.
"We'll give it a try and see how it goes," Jones said.