University of Montana introduces new rural health care office

More than $5 million in federal grants will help the University of Montana form a new office to address rural health care challenges.

The new Office of Health Research & Partnership at UM will use the funds from the federal Health Resource and Service Administration to bolster the health care workforce and increase access across the state.

“Communities across Montana are facing difficulty in providing quality health care,” said Scott Whittenburg, UM vice president for research and creative scholarship. “In a diverse and largely rural state like Montana, resources vary widely from community to community. This new office will work with local communities to begin tackling pressing health care challenges.”

A survey in 2005 found that 54% of Montanans travel more than 5 miles each way to get to a doctor’s office and nearly 96% of Montanans drive themselves or ride with a friend to access health care. Little has changed from that survey, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The first and largest of the three grants the office received from the HRSA came in at $3 million for a community health worker training program. The program will train new and existing community health workers in Montana.

Another $2 million grant will create a demonstration site for the Enhancing Systems for Care for Children with Medical Complexity program.

The university in partnership with Montana Pediatrics developed a model to improve care for children with medical complexity through expanded telemedicine support for parents, caregivers and providers. Dr. Chelsea Bodnar is the CEO of Montana Pediatrics and is married to UM President Seth Bodnar.

“With the use of the telemedicine network — delivered by statewide pediatric experts — families can obtain wraparound health care services in an entirely new way that meets them where they are, reducing the time and monetary costs of travel,” said Jim Caringi, a UM public health professor.

The third and final grant totaling $100,000 will help develop a new UM Health extension office network throughout western Montana.

“The ultimate goal of this planning grant is to design a health extension office model for the west side of the state that will strengthen local capacity in rural communities by connecting resources at UM to the needs of those communities,” said Lily Apedaile, the health workforce innovation director for UM Health & Medicine.