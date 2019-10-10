The University of Montana Police Department is investigating reports of a male exposing himself on the practice fields north of campus between the Madison Street bridge and the Van Buren Street footbridge, according to an email from the campus Thursday afternoon.
"The suspect is a white adult male, age 40-50, 6 feet tall, with short blond/gray hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a large white overcoat/long shirt, with black leg stockings with shoes and no pants," the email said.
UM Police Lt. Brad Giffin said the man had exposed himself to someone at the fields near the River Bowl area next to the student recreation center.
"It sounds like he was less of a streaker and more of a flasher," Giffin said.
Authorities were still searching for the man late Thursday. The Missoula Police Department has been notified and is assisting the search, Giffin said.
"Our guys are still out looking for him," Giffin said.
The man was last seen heading towards the Clark Fork River. Anyone with information is asked to contact UMPD or call 911.