University of Montana journalism camp examines the future of media

“What we heard from the high school journalism advisers across the state is that their students would love something like this,” Cowgill said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students picked from three different mediums to focus on while at camp — writing, photography and design.

The campers went out into the community to report and photograph their stories and interviewed local podcasters, news anchors, editors and other media professionals in Missoula. When it came time to edit, groups of students huddled around computers, pointing at edits they would recommend to one another. Writers, designers and photographers worked collaboratively across four floors of the journalism building.

Kendall Toye from Missoula decided to attend the camp to improve her photography skills. She is an anchor and producer for Eagle TV at Big Sky High School.

Throughout the week, she said she noticed huge improvements to her photos and learned how to manually set the exposure on her camera. Many of the photography students even had the chance to take photos at a PaddleHeads game.

“It was cool for us photographers because we were able to go into the pit right next to the dugout and take pictures, like, right next to the field and the players,” Toye said.