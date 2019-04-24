The University of Montana announced this week it is launching an effort to support women called the S.E.A. Change Initiative, meant to foster an environment that is "safe," "empowers" women, and "accelerates" them "into careers of impact."
The initiative is linked to the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which provides that the right to vote "shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."
"While we acknowledge and celebrate the great gains of the past century since the 19th Amendment became law, we also recognize that much work remains," said UM President Seth Bodnar in the announcement to the campus community.
As examples of work to be done, Bodnar noted Congress is still just one-quarter female, fewer than 5% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women, and "we have a persistent wage gap between men and women across fields."
The announcement does not cite concrete goals, but it does note the role UM intends to play. For example, the flagship will "declare UM's commitment to powering a societal sea change toward equity for all," and "elevate the good work around gender equity already driven by our faculty, staff and students."
In an email, chief of staff Kelly Webster said the campus community will help UM identify specific targets as part of the process. But she said the first step is to "declare, unequivocally, that gender equity is something we value."
"We fully recognize that working toward equity for all means persistent effort, and we recognize that there is a lot more work to do," Webster said. "We are not afraid of that work and want to use this effort as a chance to understand what that work looks like and what we need to do to get it done."
Pay gaps
Advancing gender equity at UM would mean closing a couple of pay gaps — albeit one that is small compared to the overall gap in Montana — and addressing the lack of women holding permanent academic dean positions.
Most recent data from the Chronicle of Higher Education show the gender pay gap for full professors at UM is much more narrow than the gender pay gap in Montana. Overall in the Treasure State, women earn 78% of the compensation men earn, according to recent data from the Women's Foundation of Montana.
By comparison, a woman who is a full professor at UM earned $79,275, and a man at the same rank earned $83,146 in 2017 on average, according to the most recent data from the Chronicle of Higher Education. In other words, a top professor who is a woman earned 95.3% of the salary of her male counterpart.
Although the gender pay gap for professors is much smaller than one for the state overall, it was more narrow a decade ago, according to data from the Chronicle. In 2007, men earned $2,492 more on average, and in 2017, they earned $3,871 more.
Women also account for a smaller portion of academic jobs at the higher end of the wage scale, such as full professors. And they make up a larger portion of lower paid staff positions, where the hourly pay was set at a minimum $10.70 in the 2017 staff compensation guideline.
Roughly 34 percent of full professors were women in 2017, according to data from the Chronicle. But some 71 percent of staff members were women at UM, according to a Staff Senate survey from the 2015 and 2016 school year, the most recent one posted; it included women, men, other, and employees who chose not to identify.
Staff working in office support at UM earned $24,242 on average, and those working in business and finance earned $37,482 on average, according to data from the Chronicle.
The Chronicle notes it pulls data from the U.S. Department of Education. UM counted 92 women out of 260 professors in spring 2019, or 35%, although additional details were not immediately available.
Pay audits helpful
Jen Euell, program director for the Women's Foundation of Montana, said pay audits are helpful in identifying gaps at organizations. She said the analyses compare not only salaries of people in the same type of job, but they compare the numbers of men and women at different levels of pay.
"Not only are women paid less, usually, for the same job … but women are way more likely to be in lower-paid jobs than men," Euell said. "And that becomes the issue."
She pointed to the most recent pay audit of state government conducted by the governor's office for examples (that 2014 audit did not include the Montana University System). Results showed women earned 98% of the salary men earned in the same job when both genders were represented; overall, women earned 86% of the salary men earned.
"However, representation of women in executive level jobs continues to be disproportionately less than in lower level occupations," the report said. Additionally, "the types of occupations with no female representation tend to be higher-paid occupations than those with no male representation."
Euell said remedies exist, and they require strategies for long-term cultural change. For example, organizations must ensure women are included in hiring pools even for the highest-paid jobs, and determine ways to create clear "ladders," or opportunities for advancement.
She also said follow-up audits demonstrate whether an institution is making progress to close gaps.
"There are ways in which you correct for it, but it would require analysis and some work to create strategies," Euell said.
University of Montana full professor gender pay gap
|Year
|Men
|Women
|State Average
|Percent W/M
|2007
|$76,604
|$74,112
|$72,019
|96.7%
|2008
|$79,096
|$75,691
|$74,699
|95.7%
|2009
|$80,253
|$76,315
|$75,879
|95.1%
|2010
|$80,609
|$75,889
|$75,875
|94.1%
|2011
|$79,466
|$76,803
|$76,533
|96.6%
|2012
|$75,798
|$72,630
|$68,697
|95.8%
|2013
|$85,977
|$81,693
|$80,419
|95.0%
|2014
|$89,361
|$82,152
|$84,066
|91.9%
|2015
|$87,615
|$81,729
|$83,441
|93.3%
|2016
|$82,152
|$76,752
|$83,074
|93.4%
|2017
|$83,146
|$79,275
|$90,068
|95.3%
Women in leadership
UM spokeswoman Paula Short said the flagship has recently hired and promoted women into leadership positions, including Cathy Cole, vice president for enrollment management and strategic communications; Webster, chief of staff; Sara Swager, vice provost for student success, and Maricel Lawrence, executive director for UM Online.
The flagship has experienced leadership churn in recent years, and the most recent replacements of the top two posts saw men in the president and provost jobs in place of interim women executives. Currently, no women hold permanent dean positions at UM; three women hold interim dean posts.
Short said recruitment is underway for two of those positions.
"The women filling those roles in the interim are highly qualified leaders, and UM is fortunate to be able to call upon them to provide continuity and expertise to these positions," Short said in an email. "In recruiting for the permanent positions, UM will continue to seek talented and diverse applicants — both from within the organization and outside — leading to a hiring decision."
UM does not appear to have conducted a recent pay equity audit, but collecting data is part of the S.E.A. Change Initiative. In his announcement, Bodnar noted that addressing wage gaps helps not only women "but all of us."
"We know that including women from diverse backgrounds at all levels in our organizations leads to better outcomes and problem solving," he wrote. "In short, it makes our entire society better."
The S.E.A. Change Initiative also means UM will "implement new programming" and raise funds for "enhanced and new programming."
"We are far from finished with the work that began over a century ago when courageous women fought for suffrage," Bodnar wrote. "This work starts at home with our own students and employees."